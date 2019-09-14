Inbound Marketing Leads to 72% More Leads for Businesses

There are now more ways for people to communicate and purchase things. This means there are also more ways to market to consumers. And inbound marketing is one of the strategies businesses are increasingly using for lead generation and conversions.

And just how are small businesses using inbound marketing? This is what a new report from Visualobjects answers.

According to author Kelsey McKeon, the report will help decision-makers understand the state of inbound marketing along with how they can make it part of their strategy.

The inbound marketing statistics for the report comes from a survey of 501 businesses in the U.S. These businesses use inbound marketing as part of their overall marketing strategy.

So, why is inbound marketing so popular right now? McKeon says, “Inbound marketing can better attract customers because it enhances users’ experiences with useful content instead of interrupting them with irrelevant promotional material.”

In a digital ecosystem where users are available at all hours of the day, consumers are pickier than ever. If the content is not relevant and they don’t relate to it, they will not click on that link to see what you are offering. But if it’s properly implemented and optimized, McKeon says this is a versatile marketing framework with proven results for businesses.

Inbound Marketing Statistics

The most impressive finding in the survey is how inbound marketing increases leads and conversions. The businesses say it has increased their leads by 72% and their conversion by 55% in the past six months.

It is important to note businesses have different agendas when it comes to their marketing strategy. For the businesses in this survey, 24% say attracting leas is their biggest priority in their inbound marketing strategy. The same amount (24%) also say converting the leads to customers is their priority.

The report shows inbound marketing is being applied as an effective strategy to both attract and retain customers. But what tools are businesses using to engage with their potential customers?

Social Media for Inbound Marketing

Nine in ten or 90% of businesses use social media platforms for their inbound marketing. The reason, according to the report, is because they have a large audience and ease of use. However, not all businesses are using social media effectively.

While 42% say social media provides the most successful inbound marketing activity, 21% say it is the least successful.

When they do use social media, 62% use content promotion materials and 61% create visual content. Other businesses (53%) say they incorporate blogs and search engine optimization into their strategies.

Tracking Metrics

McKeon says social media accounts are often free for businesses. But with paid promotions and targeted advertising, it is possible to track a wide range of metrics. This includes likes, shares, and other forms of engagement. With this data, businesses can tell what is performing well, and based on this information they can adjust their posts.

The reason inbound marketing is delivering is because businesses can now track different types of metrics. And these metrics are allowing businesses to identify leads and personalize their content.

The report says 77% of businesses track website traffic to measure the success of their inbound campaigns. The same goes for shares on social media (57%), email open and clickthrough rates (56%), website conversion rates (52%) and revenue (52%).

All of this data makes it possible to personalize the information for your customers to better engage with them. And the good news is you can do all of this as a small business. Whether it is Google Analytics or many of the other tools in the market, they are affordable and effective.

Read the full report here.