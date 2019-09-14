Learn More About Using Zoho One for Your Business at this Free Event

Zoho One is a platform with more than 40+ integrated business and productivity applications. And the company continues to expand the capabilities of its platform with new tools and updates.

The latest, which became available Sept. 12, 2019, include new operating system services, business workflow management and product and service innovations.

One way Zoho keeps its customets, including many small businesses, engaged and in the loop is by providing free seminars. And the latest one is going to be held in San Francisco on October 15, 2019.

The seminar will address the basics of the Zoho One platform to get you up and running in your business as well as tips, tricks and best practices.

By attending this event, you will learn the benefits of having a single platform for Intra organizational operation.

In addition to San Francisco, Zoho will be holding other seminars through November across the U.S.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (San Francisco, CA)

October 15, 2019, San Francisco, Calif.

Join us to learn how one complete view of your business, with apps that effortlessly integrate, can enhance your productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and help you effectively collaborate with staff, partners, and investors. Our free educational seminar will cover basics of the Zoho One platform, plus tips, tricks, and best practices to help optimize your business.

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Irvine, CA)

October 17, 2019, Irvine, Calif.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (San Diego, CA)

October 18, 2019, Online

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Miami, FL)

October 22, 2019, Miami, Fla.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Boston, MA)

October 24, 2019, Online

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (New York, NY)

October 25, 2019, New York, N.Y.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Seattle, WA)

November 12, 2019, Online

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Denver, CO)

November 14, 2019, Denver, Colo.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Chicago, IL)

November 15, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Atlanta, GA)

November 19, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.

Small Biz: Banking Conference

November 19, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.

The small biz: banking conference delivers access to thought leadership, best practices and leading solution providers. Discover how industry leaders attract and retain small business deposits, fee-based services, and loans, and much more.

Discount Code

BIZTRENDS ($200)

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Dallas, TX)

November 21, 2019, Dallas, Texas

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Phoenix, AZ)

November 22, 2019, Phoenix, Ariz.

