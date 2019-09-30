Fiverr recently released some new products designed to meet the needs of commercial and residential building and design. As a result, freelancers in the architecture, interior design and landscape design space can pair up with clients looking for their services.

Yan Chelly, Head of Verticals at Fiverr, explains:

“For our community of freelancers in the architecture and design space, this provides them with additional exposure to a high-intent, professional customer base,” he writes. “We are also seeing an increase in demand from our customers. The industry store provides them an easy one-stop-shop to access the talent and services they need.”

New Fiverr Design Categories

The Architecture & Building Design Industry Store also has a focus on tech. Chelly point to the latest software tools like building information modeling (BIM).

“Specific services include floor plans and 2D drawings, architecture 3D models and renderings, virtual staging, and landscape planning and design,” he says.

The Rise of Technology and Online Tools

Chelly also explained how the rise of technology and online tools have drastically transformed architecture and design. This means modern design projects need to be completed efficiently and quickly.

“Fiverr’s architecture and building design store will give specialists who understand how to use these new technologies the opportunity to work with a global audience of high intent, professional customers,” he says.

The new store will allow people with these skills to serve millions of others and get additional income. Businesses and agencies focusing on architecture, construction and real estate will be able to tap into this on-demand talent base.

How IT Works

Chelly explains how to use the new features.

“Interior designers, building designers and more can tap into talent on-demand for help with both large and small projects they’re working on — whether they need 3D or 2D renderings, AutoCAD drawings, virtual staging and more,” he writes.

They just need to go to the store on the Fiverr site and search for what they’re looking for. There are thousands of qualified profiles to search through. Clients only need to find the one that matches up with their needs.

Why This Matters to Small Businesses

Architecture and Interior Design technology and services have found a new home online and become more accessible. That means that professionals like architects can work for smaller firms and even start their own SMBs

So, small businesses and freelancers can meet in the new global talent pool created.

“On the other hand, it also offers them a new way to work and make money should they choose to offer their skills and talent on the Fiverr marketplace,” Chelly says.

He sees this new focus as the wave of the future for Fiverr.

“We will continue to open industry-specific stores as we see increased demand for services on our platform,” he says. “The goal is to create a relevant, one-stop-shop for all of the services and ideas they may need to help their business grow and compete.”