49% of Employees Say They Want to Work Close to Home

You’re planning to move your office near food and drink options to make your employees happy and lure skilled candidates to join your business. But is this really something that employees want?

According to a survey conducted by Clutch, “Nearly half of employees (49%) say being near their home is the most important factor of an office’s location.”

However, only 30% of businesses have offices near employees’ homes, as reported in the survey.

Being a small business owner, you should make your office relocation plan considering the fact that employees want to work near their homes.

Where are Offices Located?

It goes without saying that employees appreciate having offices near restaurants, coffee shops, bars, etc. So business owners choose offices near places to eat and drink.

Seventy percent (70%) of offices are located near restaurants, and sixty-two (62%) of offices, near coffee shops, reports the Clutch survey. This clearly states that business owners and companies place importance on being near to food and drink options.

But not the majority of employees often go out to eat food or drink coffee during office hours. In fact, only 22% of employees buy lunch at least 3 times per week.

Where do Employees Want Offices to Be?

The average one-way commuting time in the USA is 26.1 minutes. And according to the Clutch survey, “two-thirds of employees (63%) have a commute of 30 minutes or less.”

Commuting is not only the least satisfying activity of all types of daily activities but also a health risk. Even a ten-mile commute can hurt health.

So it is not surprising that employees want to work near their homes to minimize the commute time.

Having offices near restaurants or coffee shops is a less important office location factor for employees.

Impact of Office Location

If employees are working near their homes, they will become healthier and save time and money. Also, employees with a shorter commute time tend to perform better at work and take fewer leaves.

By moving the office to near your employees’ homes, you will enable your employees to save time, save money, and become healthier. This will motivate them to stay longer with your business.

However, it is not always possible to rent/buy an office near employees’ homes for all business owners.

If relocating your office to near employees’ homes is not feasible for your business, you can opt for these, two options.

1. Proximity to Public Transportation

Only 47% of offices are near public transportation, as reported by the survey.

Not all people own vehicles, and not everyone likes driving. So by being near to public transportation, you can attract diverse and qualified candidates.

2. Parking Options

About 70% of workers drive alone to work, the survey finds. Needless to say, finding the right parking spot is not only expensive but also a stressor.

So many employees are frustrated by searching for good parking area and paying a parking fee daily.

If you can give parking benefits, you can attract qualified candidates easily and make your employees happy.

Kristen Herhold, Senior Content Developer & Marketer Clutch, said, “Small business owners need to be aware of employees’ desires to work close to home. When finding office space, small business owners should keep in mind where employees live and try to make their commutes as easy as possible.”

“Ideally, businesses should locate close to most employees’ homes, but, naturally, it’s unlikely that every employee will live in the same area. If that’s the case, businesses should at the very least offer parking (or parking benefits) if most employees drive to work or relocate near public transportation stops if most employees take the bus, train, or metro to work,” she continued.

The Survey

The survey included 503 full-time employees across the US. It included employees from an urban area, a suburban area, and a rural area. You can access the full survey here.