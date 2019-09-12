If You Have an Event, Here is How to Drive Traffic to the Landing Page

Your event landing page has 10 seconds to capture a visitor’s interest. That’s not a lot of time to spark an event-goer’s imagination and hold their attention.

How do you strike a balance between eye catching design, strong messaging for why attendees should come, and the value they’ll get all on one event landing page?

Ronnie Higgins, Eventbrite’s senior content strategy manager, shares some advice on how to create the perfect event landing page.

What’s an Event Landing Page?

An event landing page is different from your main website as it is designed with a singular focus — to get visitors to register or purchase tickets to your event.

Whether your event landing page is for a concert, conference, or trade show, it’s primary goal is to drive attendance. If your messaging is confusing to visitors and difficult to navigate, then all of your marketing efforts will be for naught.

There are two key components to creating a perfect event landing page: copy and design.

How to Create Compelling Copy for your Page

Before you type a single word, take a moment to think about who you’re speaking to. When you truly understand the audience you’re trying to reach, it’ll be much easier to write copy that speaks to them.

For example, a conference for recruiters focused on industry trends wouldn’t use the same voice as a multi-day music festival. The conference would use a professional tone and more formal language, whereas the festival would take a conversational approach.

How you format the copy on your landing page is also important. Make yours is easy to understand with these tips:

Write a clear call-to-action : Since you have a short amount of time to capture a potential attendees’ interest, you’ll need a clear, action-oriented copy that ultimately leads them to register for your event or purchase a ticket.

: Since you have a short amount of time to capture a potential attendees’ interest, you’ll need a clear, action-oriented copy that ultimately leads them to register for your event or purchase a ticket. Use short sentences and paragraphs: A good rule of thumb is to keep your copy short and sweet. Maximize the effectiveness of your landing page by distilling only the highlights: what to expect, who the speakers will be, which vendors will be there. Write short, easy to read sentences that can be skimmed by prospective attendees.

Lastly, your event landing page should encourage visitors to purchase a ticket or register for your event. You can do this by creating a sense of urgency with potential event-goers and guiding them into the purchase process. Write straightforward, action-oriented CTAs (call to action) buttons that can’t be missed — or ignored — like “Buy Now” or “Click Here To Register”.

How to Design an Event Landing Page

The words used to describe your event and convince visitors it can’t be missed are important. But the design of your event landing page can stand in the way of your event’s success. The layout, colors, and other visual aspects on the page should support your copy. It has to be clear and intuitive, naturally leading visitors to the action you want them to take.

Follow these tips to make your design capture interest and drive attendance:

Keep it simple : Don’t clutter the page with unnecessary visuals and design elements that make it difficult to navigate. You’ll only end up frustrating interested visitors who would have otherwise attended your event.

: Don’t clutter the page with unnecessary visuals and design elements that make it difficult to navigate. You’ll only end up frustrating interested visitors who would have otherwise attended your event. Make it easy to purchase or register : In the case of event registration pages where you need to collect additional information from your guests, it’s important to limit the forms to only pertinent information. Lengthy registration forms on your landing page will deter attendees from completing the required fields.

: In the case of event registration pages where you need to collect additional information from your guests, it’s important to limit the forms to only pertinent information. Lengthy registration forms on your landing page will deter attendees from completing the required fields. Optimize for every device: Don’t forget to optimize your event landing page for mobile. Half of all web traffic comes from mobile devices, so be sure your landing page is mobile ready.

Take your Event Page for a Test Drive

Want to know if event landing page is…landing? Ask a colleague or someone who isn’t as familiar with your event to read your landing page. Have them to summarize the benefits of attending. If their summary doesn’t match up with what you want to communicate, you can make the necessary tweaks before it’s too late.

If you’re trying to decide between two landing page designs, you can test to see which is most effective through multivariate testing tools like Yieldify.

Republished by permission. Original here.