

QR codes are everywhere — you’ll see them on packaging, receipts, flyers and more.

They’re a great way for marketers to generate more engagement with your audience and earn new leads!

Customers can quickly scan a QR code and get immediate access to additional content and experiences.

We’re going to explore 40 ways you can use a QR code, but first things first …

What is a QR code? How Do QR Codes Work?

A QR code is a machine-readable matrix barcode and it stands for “quick response” code.

You can use the camera app on any phone to scan a QR code.

After being scanned, the QR code will send the user to a new destination, such as a website, coupon page, social media profile, etc.

Some QR codes will send users a PDF, image, or video — or prompt a text message conversation.

A QR code can even send you directly to Facebook Messenger and prompt an entire conversation (powered by a Facebook Messenger chatbot, of course).

You can put QR codes on just about anything — here are 40 ways you can use QR codes.

40 Ways to Use QR Codes for Business

On your business card On product packaging Posted in store to receive a coupon Posted in store to invite to review At a live event conference booth During a music performance, whether onstage or on flyers On museum exhibit descriptions On a brochure On a video endscreen As a piece of jewelry On sponsor swag like cocktail napkins On a name tag On a menu On a flier On handmade item packaging or tags In print ads On a direct mailer On a book jacket On newspaper and magazine articles online On a pet’s collar On your cell phone case A sticker on your laptop On artwork as a signature On CD and DVD jackets On press passes On slides in your presentation deck download On a mousepad As your laptop screensaver As the lock screen on your phone As a tattoo #nextlevel On a T-shirt At the bottom of a receipt As a form of contest entry In your email signature As your brand’s profile pic On your author about photo/headshot On a game entry On a baseball hat As a hand stamp On a house’s “For Sale” sign

Get Started and Create Your Own QR Codes for Business

You can easily create a QR code for free with an app like QR Code Generator.

Using QR codes on your marketing materials and product packaging is a surefire way to stand out and earn more engagement.

It’s a unicorn move that will separate you from your donkey competitors.

Brainstorm how you can use QR codes in your marketing mix and make it happen!

