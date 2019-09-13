QR codes are everywhere — you’ll see them on packaging, receipts, flyers and more.
They’re a great way for marketers to generate more engagement with your audience and earn new leads!
Customers can quickly scan a QR code and get immediate access to additional content and experiences.
We’re going to explore 40 ways you can use a QR code, but first things first …
What is a QR code? How Do QR Codes Work?
A QR code is a machine-readable matrix barcode and it stands for “quick response” code.
You can use the camera app on any phone to scan a QR code.
After being scanned, the QR code will send the user to a new destination, such as a website, coupon page, social media profile, etc.
Some QR codes will send users a PDF, image, or video — or prompt a text message conversation.
A QR code can even send you directly to Facebook Messenger and prompt an entire conversation (powered by a Facebook Messenger chatbot, of course).
You can put QR codes on just about anything — here are 40 ways you can use QR codes.
40 Ways to Use QR Codes for Business
- On your business card
- On product packaging
- Posted in store to receive a coupon
- Posted in store to invite to review
- At a live event conference booth
- During a music performance, whether onstage or on flyers
- On museum exhibit descriptions
- On a brochure
- On a video endscreen
- As a piece of jewelry
- On sponsor swag like cocktail napkins
- On a name tag
- On a menu
- On a flier
- On handmade item packaging or tags
- In print ads
- On a direct mailer
- On a book jacket
- On newspaper and magazine articles online
- On a pet’s collar
- On your cell phone case
- A sticker on your laptop
- On artwork as a signature
- On CD and DVD jackets
- On press passes
- On slides in your presentation deck download
- On a mousepad
- As your laptop screensaver
- As the lock screen on your phone
- As a tattoo #nextlevel
- On a T-shirt
- At the bottom of a receipt
- As a form of contest entry
- In your email signature
- As your brand’s profile pic
- On your author about photo/headshot
- On a game entry
- On a baseball hat
- As a hand stamp
- On a house’s “For Sale” sign
Get Started and Create Your Own QR Codes for Business
You can easily create a QR code for free with an app like QR Code Generator.
Using QR codes on your marketing materials and product packaging is a surefire way to stand out and earn more engagement.
It’s a unicorn move that will separate you from your donkey competitors.
Brainstorm how you can use QR codes in your marketing mix and make it happen!
Republished by permission. Original here.
Image: Depositphotos.com