Top Story: Report Says Remote Employees May Work for Less

The virtual office isn’t just a benefit to small businesses looking to grow quickly — at least faster than they would in a physical office.

But now, we’re seeing signs that this is truly something your employees, current and future, may prefer.

This week, a new report from Owl Labs found that 34% of your employees would likely consider a pay cut to work remotely.

Yes, you read that right. Employees would take a pay cut just for the liberty of working remotely.

If you’ve got a physical office now for your business, this may give you more reason to consider allowing employees to work from home more often. And if you’ve got growth plans, you may want to look for people who are more acclimated to working remotely to help initiate that growth.

For the rest of the week in small business headlines, check out our news and information roundup below:

Economy

Vermont Small Businesses Lead the Nation for Revenue Growth

How are U.S. small businesses doing in the midst of the trade and recession talk? According to the Kabbage Small Business Revenue Index, they are experiencing double-digit gains. In fact, revenue for small businesses grew by 19.2% between January 2018 and January 2019. The number from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 is an impressive 18.5%, and from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 it is 7.6%.

Finance

Only 7% of Entrepreneurs In Need of Funding Actually Sought It, Survey Finds

A report from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business has revealed some interesting data. The researchers say most potential entrepreneurs give up before taking even simple steps to vet their ideas. According to the authors, the data of their research suggests guiding entrepreneurs early to vet their ideas is important.

Franchise

Chick-Fil-A Success Shows Brand’s Ability to Triumph Over PR Problems

Brooklyn residents were quick to embrace Chick-fil-A after the fast-food chain opened in the city for the first time ever. Chick-Fil-A in Brooklyn People gathered outside the location ahead of it’s opening. The line got so long that what appears to be red velvet rope was needed to organize the gatherers.

Marketing Tips

Spooktacular Tips for Marketing at Halloween

Does the thought of marketing your business at Halloween send a shiver up your spine? You don’t stand a ghost of a chance unless you prepare early. Marketing Ideas for Halloween Whether you are interested in Halloween or the fall season in general, it’s closer than you think.

Inbound Marketing Leads to 72% More Leads for Businesses

There are now more ways for people to communicate and purchase things. This means there are also more ways to market to consumers. And inbound marketing is one of the strategies businesses are increasingly using for lead generation and conversions. And just how are small businesses using inbound marketing? This is what a new report from Visualobjects answers.

Retail Trends

7 Secrets to a Successful Pop-up Shop

Pop-up shops are a great way to test a new retail idea, expand your retail store or just increase your seasonal sales. But what does it take to make your pop-up store successful? Here are seven secrets to making your pop-up a smash hit. Pop-Up Shop Tips Have a Specific Goal Pop-up shops can accomplish a variety of goals.

Startup

68% of Entrepreneurs Not Looking for Gig Work

In the fourth edition of the Megaphone of Main Street report from SCORE, 68% of entrepreneurs say they are looking for full-time self-employment, as opposed to gig work. Even though gig workers are now classified as contractors by the Department of Labor, the fact they need to always look for the next gig doesn’t sit well with most people.

Uber and Lyft Drivers May Soon Be Employees in California – While Entrepreneurs Hotly Debate

A bill that has passed the California State Senate promises to reclassify some gig workers as full time employees. Assembly Bill 5 The consequences of Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) becoming a law could have far reaching effects on small businesses using these types of contract workers. First and foremost, business costs could skyrocket.

Technology Trends

60% of Business Leaders Would Rather Lose Revenue Than Data

A new piece of data from a study commissioned by Logically offers a great insight into the importance, value, and future of data. According to the report, 60% of business decision-makers (BDMs) would rather lose half of next year’s revenue growth than lose half their data. At first glance, this sounds a bit much.

Constant Contact Expands Marketing Suite

In most cases, the journey of the small business owner now requires a working understanding of the digital ecosystem. This includes having a website, eCommerce, social media, and even creating logos. Constant Contact Marketing Suite With that in mind, Constant Contact has created a suite of branding, eCommerce and productivity tools for small businesses.

51% of Americans Handle Work Calls – and More – In the Bathroom

A new study finds (51%) of Americans read, answer work calls and/or emails in the bathroom on their cell phones. Another large group of respondents (48%) spend an hour a day or more checking them for work related reasons. Scott Lucas, VP of Commercial Sales at Wilson Electronics, explained these findings as well as more cell phone at work statistics.

61% of Businesses Have Experienced a Cyber Attack Over the Past Year

The cyber threat businesses face is an evolving menace in today’s digital ecosystem. And this is why you have to continually evaluate the readiness of your organization in dealing with this threat. Because the attacks are relentless and ever-changing.