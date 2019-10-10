10 Expert Tips to Help You Learn and Grow as a Business Owner

Running a small business requires entrepreneurs to learn constantly. You need to learn about your customers, learn new content strategies and even learn how to deal with your own experience as an entrepreneur. To get a feel for all these different lessons, check out the below insights from members of the online small business community.

Read Your Target Customers’ Minds

Knowing about your customers is essential for creating effective products, services and marketing strategies. So how can you effectively research your customers to find out how they think and what motivates them? Ben Mulholland offers some thoughts in this Process Street post.

Bring New Life and Traffic to Your Site with Old Content

Your business’s online content doesn’t have to just be used once. By repurposing old content, you can get even more mileage from your efforts and bring even more customers to your site. To learn more about the benefits of this strategy, check out this Duct Tape Marketing post by John Jantsch.

Navigate the Business Waves

Running a small business is almost never a steady stream. You’re likely to have super busy times and super slow times. So how can you navigate the waves? Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media discusses in this post. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in with thoughts here.

Implement Advanced SEO Strategies

Many of today’s businesses already cover the basics when it comes to SEO. But there are options for going even further to bring new organic traffic to your site. In this post, Neil Patel details some of the strategies he plans on using in 2020. So you can learn more about what’s on the horizon.

Develop Questions Before Looking at Data

Businesses today have access to more data than ever before. But aimlessly sifting through data won’t necessarily help you come to any useful conclusions. In this Target Marketing post, Stephen H. Yu discusses what you need to do first to successfully utilize all the data your company has access to.

Beware of Influencer Marketing Fraud

Influencer marketing can make a major impact for brands. But not all influencers are going to be effective. In fact, some may misrepresent themselves pretty significantly. To protect your business, this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles outlines what you need to know.

Catch SEO Errors During Development Using Automated Tests

SEO errors in your site can dramatically impact your site traffic. But you don’t need to launch your site and then figure out the errors later. There are automated tests you can use to catch these issues during the development stage. Learn more in this Search Engine Land post by Hamlet Batista.

Deal with Employee Turnover

No matter how hard you work to keep your employees happy, you’re likely to experience some turnover eventually. When this happens, you need to be able to efficiently deal with it so your business doesn’t suffer. Ma-Keba Frye outlines what you can do in this post on the Acuity blog.

Create an Effective Content Strategy for Your Blog

Simply sharing content on your site won’t necessarily benefit your business. You need to make sure that the type of content you’re sharing is intentional and effective. Moss Clement goes over some of the steps you can take to create such a strategy in this Inspire to Thrive post. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what people are saying about the idea.

Manage Your Users’ Product Experience

The experience that customers have with your product impacts the likelihood that they’ll do business with you in the future and/or recommend your business to others. So how can you influence that experience for your users? Ivan Widjaya discusses the possibilities in this Biz Penguin post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.