10 Ways to Continue Learning as a Small Business Owner

In order to run a successful business, you need to constantly learn new things. You may need to learn about new social platforms, marketing strategies or even your own customers. To increase your knowledge base in all of these relevant areas, check out these insights from members of the online small business community.

Take Notes on Twitter Engagement

If your business uses Twitter for marketing, building engagement should be at the top of your list. There are a ton of businesses that do this effectively, including those in the B2B space. Check out this TopRank Marketing post for some examples.

Improve Your Social Marketing Strategy with Social Intelligence

When it comes to communicating with customers, social intelligence is a must. Whether you’re using social media, content marketing, or communicating with customers in person, this concept plays a major role. Janice Wald elaborates in this Mostly Blogging post. And members of the BizSugar community offered thoughts on the post here.

Evaluate the Success of Your SEO Campaigns

Not all of your SEO campaigns will be a huge success. So it’s important for you to understand what factors to look at when determining how effective each one has been. This can help you better shape your campaigns in the future. Learn more in this 3Bug Media post by Gary Shouldis.

Pay Attention to Buyer Activity

Studying your target customers and how they interact with your products can make a major impact on how you market to them going forward. Recent tech advances have made this task more possible than ever. For a full rundown of what tracking buyer activity can do for your business, read this Marketing Land post by John Steinert.

Learn to Build Effective Sales Funnels

Sales funnels include every step in the process of making a sale. But how do you go about creating funnels that actually get real results for your business? Irek Klimczak digs into the concept and everything small businesses need to know in this guide on the GetResponse blog.

Consider Using Scarcity Marketing to Increase Sales

Scarcity marketing is a concept that has been around for years. But many businesses still overlook it. If you’ve never considered creating a sense of scarcity around your products or services, this post by Ashlee Brayfield on the Crowdspring blog may provide some valuable insights.

Learn More About the Legal Requirements of an Ecommerce Business

Starting a business isn’t just about offering a product or service and then marketing it to consumers. There are also legal requirements that need to be considered. If you’re thinking about starting an ecommerce business, check out this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp for more information.

Learn to Thrive as a Freelancer or Self-Employed Worker

Starting a freelance or self-employed business can be incredibly rewarding. But there are also challenges that go along with it. To make sure you can survive and even thrive in this role, read this post by Adeyemi Adisa on Onaplatterofgold.com. Then see what BizSugar members are saying.

Use Google Search Console to Increase Traffic to Your Site

Google Search Console is an online tool you can use to gain insights about the search traffic to your website. It’s important to constantly monitor this information and learn about all the different capabilities of the console. This Content Marketing Institute post by Nico Prins includes a guide that may help.

Make Marketing Easy Simple Marketing Strategy Templates

Your small business’s marketing strategy doesn’t need to be complicated. There are tools and templates available to help you get started on the right foot. In this DIY Marketers post, Ivana Taylor lays out some marketing strategy templates you can use in your own efforts.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.