Just 28% of Employees Want an Open Office Floor Plan

Open Floor plans, once seen as a way of tearing down walls that divided the workspace are now losing their appeal. According to a survey by clutch only 28% of American employees favor having an open office floor plan.

More than half (52%)of the 503 full-time employees surveyed across the U.S. want private offices. The personalization they feel helps them feel comfortable in the office. Open Office plans once the norm among startups and tech companies seem to have lost their luster in recent years. They were touted to encourage innovation, creativity and collaboration but now are the cause of distractions. With open office plans it was easy to communicate and collaborate without the long e-mail threads between staff on projects.

From the loud talking neighbor to the colleague who eats at his desk open, office plans can be stressful as well as distracting. The trendy office design now has employees clustered together in close quarters with no physical boundaries or privacy.

Best Office Floor Plans According to Employees

As the way of doing business evolves so too are the sitting and working arrangements changing. In its survey Clutch looks at eight popular spaces in the report. From the traditional office to the co-working space and the personalized office setup, it is in there.

Depending on the company’s culture and needs of the workforce, American businesses continue to plan office spaces to increase creativity and productivity. Despite the various floor plans currently in place, 98% of employees across America have an assigned space at their office. Personalization they say helps employees feel comfortable in the office.

Personalized offices make employees happier and more comfortable. With 53% of employees saying that they value their personal space more than any other office space. Among the pros of this space include having a place to relax (14%) and quiet spaces (13%), a break from the full-on sensory assault throughout the day.

Despite the need to work and collaborate as a team, most employees do need long, uninterrupted blocks of time to do their best work. Sometimes the pressures of working in a collective environment might present pressures and stress on employees to look really busy. Open office spaces can also negatively affect attention spans, creative thinking, productivity and job satisfaction. The research also reveals open office plans elevate the risk of employees needing more sick leave.

In order to address these issues, companies are assessing ways to reduce stress within their workforce. One innovative plan is to use a hybrid office layout. This layout has a variety of workspaces to address the needs of employees. This office arrangement comes with personal space, large meeting rooms, collaborative spaces, places to relax and of course quiet places. But the issue also extends to the location of the office.

Other Factors Besides Office Plan

The location of the office is a determining factor as well. It can impact the amount of time an employee commutes to and from work. In the survey 49% of employees prefer their office to be near their home over any other office location perk. An easy commute affords employees to run errands, go go to the gym or other personal activities.

The availability of restaurants and perhaps a good view too can make a lot of difference. Office location matters as much as an office space with 50% of employees saying a more visually appealing space is a benefit.

No Typical American Office Space

Despite the debate over open space and private offices, the survey states customizing your office plans to suit your needs works. With the traditional American office space, no longer existing, there is no “normal” office space. From co-working to remote working, employees work in a variety of environments in America today. Some businesses can thrive in a traditional office, while others succeed in a co-working or home office space.

The key is to make more options available and asking your workforce for their preference.