Yang Says Breaking Up Big Tech Companies Won’t Help Small Businesses

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said breaking up big tech companies will not revive Main Street businesses while speaking at Tuesday’s debate on CNN.

Yang’s comments diverged from other candidates’ calls to break up big tech, especially Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been largely campaigning on the issue of companies like Facebook and Google growing into monopolies and threatening competition.

Andrew Yang Defends Big Tech Companies

