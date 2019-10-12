Check Out the Zoho Event in San Francisco Oct. 15

If you happen to be in San Francisco on October 15, you can attend the free Zoho One Seminar and get caught up on all this suite has to offer.

As all-in-one suites go, Zoho One is a comprehensive solution with everything your small business needs. This platform will let you address your marketing, sales, support and accounts. Furthermore, you can collaborate with all your teams no matter where they are.

The analytics tool makes it possible to analyze the data your company and customer generate to make informed decisions about your business.

At this seminar, you will learn the basics of the Zoho One platform as well as tips, tricks and best practices so you can optimize your business.

By the way, if you don’t happen to be in San Francisco for this particular seminar, Zoho is having the same seminars across the country until November 22.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (San Francisco, Calif.)

October 15, 2019, San Francisco, Calif.

Join us to learn how one complete view of your business, with apps that effortlessly integrate, can enhance your productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and help you effectively collaborate with staff, partners, and investors. Our free educational seminar will cover basics of the Zoho One platform, plus tips, tricks, and best practices to help optimize your business.

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Irvine, Calif.)

October 17, 2019, Irvine, Calif.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (San Diego, Calif.)

October 18, 2019, San Diego, Calif.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Miami, Fla.)

October 22, 2019, Miami, Fla.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Boston, Mass.)

October 24, 2019, Boston, Mass.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (New York, NY)

October 25, 2019, New York, NY

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Seattle, Wash)

November 12, 2019, Seattle, Wash.

The Funders Forum

November 12, 2019, Washington, DC

The FundersForum is the first conference organized for the small business finance industry, by the small business finance industry. It is an opportunity to engage and learn from industry thought leaders and policymakers.

Discount Code

FUNDERSDC10 (30%)

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Denver, CO)

November 14, 2019, Denver, Colo.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Chicago, Ill.)

November 15, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Atlanta, Ga.)

November 19, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.

Small Biz: Banking Conference

November 19, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.

The small biz: banking conference delivers access to thought leadership, best practices and leading solution providers. Discover how industry leaders attract and retain small business deposits, fee-based services, and loans, and much more.

Discount Code

BIZTRENDS ($200)

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Dallas, Texas)

November 21, 2019, Dallas, Texas

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Phoenix, Ariz.)

November 22, 2019, Phoenix, Ariz.

