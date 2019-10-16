Keeping a clean facility is essential for every business. But the exact needs of every commercial facility vary. So Blu Commercial Cleaning offers a huge array of cleaning services that allow business owners to customize their experience.

The business has humble beginnings, starting in a Chicago garage. But it has since grown to include an extensive list of clients and team members. Read more about the company’s journey below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers a variety of commercial cleaning services.

Services include carpet cleaning, floor stripping and waxing, floor buffing, odor mitigation, mold remediation, power washing, post construction cleaning, turn cleaning, and trash removal.

Business Niche

Cleaning that cares.

Founder and CEO Saul Marchan told Small Business Trends, “As we grow and continue to make strides within our industry, we pride ourselves in being the stepping stone for professional development. We continue to assist in every way possible to leave no one behind.”

How the Business Got Started

From a garage in the city of Chicago.

Marchan says, “Our family has an extensive background in cleaning with a combined experience of over 50 years. That type of knowledge, talent, grit, perseverance was a core foundation in the beginning that’s enabled us to grow and continue to strive in being the industry leader. We saw a need to change the way the industry works, to de-commoditize our services and truly bring value not only to the client but to our staff as well. We’re working on ending the stigma that has long been a part of the cleaning industry, that it’s cheap and we’re all a dime a dozen. We have a long way to go, but excited to be on the right path in changing the dynamics!”

Biggest Win in Their Commercial Cleaning Service Success Story

Taking part in a business education program.

Marchan explains, “As a small business still trying to figure out its identity, we yearned for assistance in all aspects of our company. Wasn’t until 2015, when a great client of ours saw the need for us to be a part or the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. Business took a whole different meaning. Balance Sheets, Retained Earnings what? Processes and Systems? You mean Branding and Marketing isn’t just social media? Being a part of the program has enabled us to grow substantially the next few years, what a win! As we continue to improve and perfect our craft from a solid education in this program, we continually look to innovate, change, and push ourselves to higher limits. Never be comfortable!”

Biggest Risk

Changing the business structure.

Marchan says, “It’s a big risk every day! But the biggest risk, but a much needed one, is shifting from a small business structure to corporate structure. In order to grow and scale, management teams need to be put in place to effectively provide winning situations for everyone. It definitely disrupted our company, but in the end we are now able to create and build a much solid core of teammates to carry out the ultimate mission and vision. We are technicians, we clean with a craft.”

Lesson Learned

Empower your team.

Marchan adds, “You can’t do it alone. It’s ok for the team to make mistakes, trust them to take ownership of their roles to continually better themselves. As a result, it creates a healthier and fun environment for everyone to be a part of.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Investing in the team.

Marchan says, “Creating a wage, bonus structure that will destroy the typical minimum wage cleaning jobs. Times have changed, times will change and we feel we can make that change.”

Team Philosophy

Focus on culture.

Marchan says, “Our team is fun, with diverse backgrounds. From professional wrestlers to multi media artists, we can honestly say that we hire for culture and train for skill!”

Favorite Quote

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” –Winston Churchill.

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program

Image: Blu Commercial Cleaning; Top Image: Left (Saul Marchan, Founder/CEO), Right (Andy Chavez, Splash Technician)