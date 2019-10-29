Improve Your Communication Skills and Motivate Your Team

There are a significant number of managers that struggle to maintain trust and strong relationships with their employees. This can be a key factor behind the large percentage of workers that are unhappy with their jobs. Even in a monotonous job, a manager that one can look up to and learn from will dramatically improve the experience at work. Although some managers get thrust into their roles without training — that does not mean the skills cannot (or should not!) be learned. Communication tips can change those results.

Improve Your Communication Skills

Good communication skills from a manager will bring greater success.

They are extremely valuable because even a 10 percent increase in worker productivity (and a good manager can often yield much more) will play a huge role in the success of your company.

Motivating Communication Tips

Whether you got thrust into a manager role, have been preparing for it, or just want to develop better working relationships with your employees, here are eight communication tips that will help you better motivate those around you:

1. Do your work well.

First and foremost, you have to set an example. Let your quality of work do the talking. When the work that you bring to the table is not up-to-par — you will lose the respect of those around you. They will value your opinion less, and, as a manager, you will have less influence on your employees.

This also means you should be willing to get your hands dirty. Instead of making your employees and coworkers do all of the busy work — do not hesitate to jump in when it makes sense.

Good communication lowers the damaging power dynamic.

Good communication will lower the power dynamic and, instead will create more friendly and trusting relationships. When others understand that you are not asking them to do anything you would not do yourself. They will put more effort into the work at hand.

2. Understand others’ goals.

Another one of our communication tips is to take time to understand the goals of those around you. Whether they want to earn maximum money in minimum hours and spend the rest of their time with family, or they want to climb the corporate ladder, or even pick up a few specific skills, understanding this can help orient the support that you provide.

What is the other person’s world about?

Despite how caught up we can get in our own bubbles, those around you have an entirely different world. They are spending a significant chunk of their lives doing work for the company, and there must be a reason for it. Those reasons can sometimes get lost in the chaos of the day-to-day, though. Losing sight of them is a big mistake.

Help others meet their goals.

The best managers are able to help their employees accomplish their goals, which starts by understanding them. Then, you can make orientations accordingly. When people feel as if they are working towards their aims, and being supported in doing so, they will do much better work.

There will be times when you have employees that either want you to tell them exactly what to do — or are unable to meet the necessary quality of work. In those cases, the approach is different. The majority of workers, though, cherish autonomy and being challenged.

Good managers challenge, not overwhelm.

This means you have to let your employees take the work into their own hands. A good manager is able to challenge those around them without breathing down their necks. It will make them more creative, and they will enjoy their jobs significantly more.

4. Frequently check with others.

Depending on your bandwidth, at the minimum, you should aim to have a monthly check-in with your employees. This is a great gauge to see how they are doing in relation to their goals. Are they struggling? Is there anything they want to improve about their experience or your managing style?

Baby steps.

These communication tips show that you care about them which can play a dramatic role in productivity.

5. Pay attention to their lives outside of work.

Although work does play a large part in people’s lives, they have many things happening outside of the office. Pay attention to those things. You do not — by any means — have to be their marriage counselor. That said, understanding the events outside of work will give you a greater number of ways to relate to them and, also, a better idea of why they might be particularly positive or negative on a given day.

6. Be open and upfront.

Passive managers tend to be ineffective. Even if confrontation makes you uncomfortable — as a manager, you have to get over the fear.

When you have a problem with someone else, you should voice it. It does not have to be with animosity or a negative attitude, but it should be put on the table. This will, for one, prevent you from developing pent-up anger towards someone. Plus, people frequently do not even know they are doing something wrong.

Speak up.

Communication will increase the quality of work from those around you, and it will also create an open culture in your office. When employees are used to being upfront, they will do so with each other, and, even with you. Then, not only will they improve, but you might get feedback to become a better manager.

7. Be yourself.

People can tell when you are not being authentic, and it makes you less respectable. Instead, you should manage in the way that you, as a person, would manage. You do not need to change because you have a leadership role and face more scrutiny.

If you are a goofy guy that loves stupid jokes, then do not lose that just because you are a “manager.” There are small communication tweaks that are vital, but that does not mean you need to fundamentally change.

Help others to be themselves.

Maintaining your personality will not only give those around you great respect for you, but it will also encourage them to be themselves.

8. Be open to constant improvement.

No matter how strong or weak of a leader you have been in the past, managing is still a challenge. There are near infinite things to learn, similar to the way that you can always become a better athlete or engineer.

Always improve.

Subsequently, you have to be open to constant improvement. Pay attention to situations when your efforts fall short and your employee relationships — or their productivities, are suffering.

Those are opportunities to source the root of the problem and use it to become a better manager moving forward. Just because you have a flaw in your style now, does not mean it needs to continue moving forward.

Everyone can learn to become a better manager.

Managing is a skill that needs constant refinement. When you are conscious about becoming a better manager, while also implementing the above communication skills, you will be able to thrive.

Earning and deserving respect.

You will earn the respect of those around you, boost employee productivity and, ultimately, become way more valuable for the company you work for.

Republished by permission. Original here