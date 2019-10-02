With the global e-learning market expected to reach 400 billion dollars by 2026 more people are opting for online courses to raise their game. This has opened opportunities for those who can cash in on their knowledge by creating valuable online learning materials.

As Onlinecoursereport.com explains, selling your knowledge or other products online can get you on the fast track towards entrepreneurship or help you earn extra income on the side. This can start as a side-hustle and could grow to become a full-time job in some cases. Adding a side job can increase the income of Americans by an average of 25%.

E-learning and Other Online Business Opportunities

Write an E-book

Simply choosing a topic you are knowledgeable about and targeting your audience with a few highly practical tricks you can publish your own e-book. You can then use Kindle’s direct publishing services with its free tools for formatting, creating a cover and promotion to earn up to 70 percent in royalties. If you want to go both print and electronic then Barnes & Noble Press can help you earn up to 65 % in royalties by publishing to Nook readers.

Apps, Online Stores, Blogs, Podcasts or YouTube Channels

You can also develop your own application through BuildFire and create a custom app for iOS and Android with no coding required. If this is not an option, you can hire a team to build, support and sell your app idea. If retail is your thing then Etsy can help you curate your own online shop. There you can sell original goods for only 20 cents per listed item plus 5% of the cost when purchased.

If you find that mentoring is your niche then why not start a blog, podcast, or YouTube Channel. This will allow you to provide compelling insights to business, personal development tips and even how-to videos to get subscribers coming into your channel.

Create an Online Course

To build a valuable online course you will first need to find your niche. “Know your audience and stay on topic. Get rid of the fluff. Once you know your purpose with your content. Stick to teaching how they can achieve that result,” says John Lee Dumas, Host of the Entrepreneurs on Fire podcast.

Testing your product first comes in handy. Give friends and family a demo and ask for their feedback. You can then start marketing to gauge interest among your audience.

Tips for Getting Started

Some quick tips for your digital side hustle include time blocking where you give yourself structure. Creating and sticking to a daily schedule will give you the discipline to keep going. Use the early mornings for answering e-mails, midday for scheduling posts and the afternoons for marketing.

It also helps if you have a designated workspace for your digital hustle, be it at home or in a coffee house. However, make sure the jobs you choose to motivate and encourage you to be productive.

To raise your game websites like edX and Alison offer free courses for any level. They also help you increase your skill levels, be it your day job or side hustle in coding, copywriting or Web design.

