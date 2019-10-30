Many businesses need multiple software programs to run effectively. However, LionOBytes wants to simplify software for small business with an end-to-end solution.

The company creates products that integrate CRM, automation and other essential functions. In addition to their solutions, they prioritize gratitude to keep their team happy and motivated. Read more about the company’s journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers software for businesses.

Founder and CEO Arun Upadhyay told Small Business Trends, “LionOBytes is a software development company that offers various proven, secure and high-performance IT services and solutions.”

Offerings include e-commerce solutions and mobile applications for small-to-medium sized businesses.

Business Niche: End-to-End Solutions

Their flagship product, LionO360.

Upadhyay says, “LionO360 is the first and only cloud and mobile-based CRM solution on the market that includes sales automation, warehouse management, customer service management, field representative management, and route management all in one platform.”

The benefit of this solution is its simplicity. Since businesses don’t need to worry about having separate products for each of those functions, they can keep their processes organized. Additionally, Upadhyay’s hope is that the product allows businesses to work more efficiently and ultimately be more successful.

How the Business Got Started

To create an end-to-end business solution.

Upadhyay noticed this gap in the market back in 2016. Because of this, he wanted a software solution that contained customer relations management, inventory management, field representative management and customer service management functionality.

Biggest Win

Landing a prepaid card and wireless company as a customer.

Upadhyay explains, “We were working with this company on a software development project and they expressed interest in our CRM solution, especially the field service management feature. This was a big win for us because it was motivating and helped boost company morale significantly.”

Additionally, the customer gave them a way to gather useful features. And this has ultimately helped them improve the product even more.

Biggest Risk

Funding the business.

Upadhyay says, “The biggest risk was mortgaging my home to get a line of credit and using $155,000 to fund the business. I was also the first person among my professional peers and friends to go into business for myself, so everyone was watching. I gave up a steady job and security to pursue new business.”

If the risk hadn’t worked out, he could have lost everything. But luckily, it did. So Upadhyay and the business have made up for that initial investment.

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing and growing the team.

Upadhyay adds, “If I had an extra $100,000 in my business, I would use it for additional marketing, as well as hire additional talent on the software development team.”

Team Tradition

Sharing thank-you’s.

Upadhyay says, “We have a weekly “Thanking Session” call for the entire team on which everyone can take the opportunity to recognize someone else’s efforts on the team. This allows employees to enter the weekend on a positive note. We also have company-wide get-togethers where we recognize employees and host fun activities for them and their families. In this way, we get to know each other better and create a family environment within the company.”

Images: LionOBytes, Arun Upadhyay