Founders Will Pitch Their Ideas at this Upcoming Event

It seems like there are as many venture capital firms and accelerators as there are ideas for businesses these days.

The good news is it is allowing people across all demographics to find a source of funding for their startups.

Outliers was especially created to bring in those new and radical thinking founders and bring them together in one place

Outliers Batch 1 is an accelerator program that looks to provide a platform for these founders so they can be seen.

The event will hold a startup pitch competition with 9 superstar founders. In this forum, they will have the eyes and ears of 300 prominent investors, enterprise adopters and media outlets. This group will judge the founders and their ideas using a Crypto Voting System built specifically for this event.

You can attend the event on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019, 1:00 PM to Thursday Oct 31, 2019, 1:00 AM PDT. It is going to be held at Broadway Studios Venue San Francisco, Calif.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Miami, Fla.)

October 22, 2019, Miami, Fla.

Join us to learn how one complete view of your business, with apps that effortlessly integrate, can enhance your productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and help you effectively collaborate with staff, partners, and investors. Our free educational seminar will cover basics of the Zoho One platform, plus tips, tricks, and best practices to help optimize your business.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Boston, Mass.)

October 24, 2019, Boston, Mass.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (New York, NY)

October 25, 2019, New York, NY

Outliers Hashed

October 30, 2019, San Francisco, Calif.

Meet the minorities who will change the lives of the majority. Nine superstar founders will compete against each other, five prestigious speakers will share their failure experiences, and 300 outliers will spark for new startup/venture opportunities. Join us!

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Seattle, Wash.)

November 12, 2019, Seattle, Wash.

The Funders Forum

November 12, 2019, Washington, DC

The FundersForum is the first conference organized for the small business finance industry, by the small business finance industry. It is an opportunity to engage and learn from industry thought leaders and policymakers.

Discount Code

FUNDERSDC10 (30%)

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Denver, Colo)

November 14, 2019, Denver, Colo.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Chicago, Ill.)

November 15, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Atlanta, Ga.)

November 19, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.

Small Biz: Banking Conference

November 19, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.

The small biz: banking conference delivers access to thought leadership, best practices and leading solution providers. Discover how industry leaders attract and retain small business deposits, fee-based services, and loans, and much more.

Discount Code

BIZTRENDS ($200)

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Dallas, Texas)

November 21, 2019, Dallas, Texas

Free seminar: Learn how to optimize your business (Phoenix, Ariz.)

November 22, 2019, Phoenix, Ariz.

