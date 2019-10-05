Funders Forum Will Teach U.S. Small Businesses about Financials

Small businesses in the finance industry are represented by advisers, insurance agents, planners, accountants and more.

The first conference organized for the small business finance industry looks to inform entrepreneurs in this segment about current industry trends.

According to the Funders Forum, this conference is organized by the small business finance industry. And the goal is to address the challenges small businesses face in this area.

The conference will teach attendees the latest key policy developments directly from policymakers responsible for shaping the segment. Additionally, there will be discussions on safe and transparent method of access to capital. You’ll also have networking opportunities with small business financiers.

Andrew Smith, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, part of the Federal Trade Commission, is going to be one of the speakers addressing the event. Also participating will be U.S. Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho and others.

The Funders Forum event is going to take place from November 12-13 in Washington, D.C. at The Willard Intercontinental.

