E-commerce is booming. You can even do your grocery shopping online. If there was ever a time to jump on the e-commerce bandwagon, it’s now and doing so just got even easier. A successful e-commerce business can take many forms. Businesses are selling their products on platforms like Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, and more with resounding success. The benefits of selling products online speaks for itself and include:

reducing costs

overcoming geographic limitations

streamlining operations

What Do You Need to Run a Successful E-Commerce Shop?

What are the components to success? Here’s how to build a successful ecommerce business:

1. A website– nearly half of small businesses don’t have a website. Although there are ways to sell online without having a dedicated business website, if you’re looking to dive into e-commerce, now might be the time to invest in one.

2. High-quality images– you need to have high-quality images of whatever you’re selling. No one is going to buy an amazing product if their first impression is a dimly-lit, out of focus photo.

3. Detailed product descriptions– consumers want not only to see the beautiful photos of your products, but they also want to hear what it is and what it can do for them. Carefully crafted product descriptions can convert a browser to a buyer.

4. Website copy– in addition to a website, you’ll need content to fill that website. Who are you? What are you selling? Can you articulate the vision, mission, and goals of your brand?

5. Social media presence– if you’re trying to reach people to buy your products online, you’re probably going to find them on social media. You’ll need to post product news, updates, and some personal stories to connect with your newfound online audience.

6. SEO– all of those product descriptions and website copy won’t do you much good if it’s not optimized for SEO. If you want your products to rank on Google for potential buyers to find them, SEO is integral.

7. Market research– who should you target your marketing efforts to? Now that you’re selling online, you can cast a wider net, you don’t have to just focus on the small town or city you live in.

Send Help, Now

Ok, now you’re overwhelmed because you don’t know how to do any of the things listed above. Don’t panic, we have a solution! While you might be able to handle a few of those tasks, you should spend your time focusing on what you do best—running your business. If you’re not good at or don’t like doing a particular task, you should seriously consider hiring a freelancer to do it for you. There are plenty of great tools out there to hire a freelancer for your e-commerce business needs. But, there’s a new one-stop shopping solution that’s recently come to our attention.

Fiverr Launches E-Commerce Industry Store

Help has arrived! Fiverr has always been a great resource for hiring a freelancer. But, they’ve just made getting into e-commerce even easier for business owners by launching an e-Commerce Industry Store. In their new store, you can find all of the tools and freelancers who specialize in building, growing, and perfecting e-commerce stores. From web design, product research, photography and editing services, to e-commerce-specific digital marketing and social media experts, Fiverr’s e-Commerce Industry Store could be the solution you’ve been waiting for to launch your business into the e-commerce arena.

Republished by permission. Original here.