As small businesses continue to look towards addressing growing customer needs, more small businesses are developing their own applications in-house. Whether mapping customer success stories, managing business processes or building databases, companies are looking for customized solutions.

Commercially available applications can address most of the needs of small businesses. However, a process unique to a particular business might not be available for sale and might require in-house development. Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) allow small businesses to come up with their own customized applications. They can use these applications to complete a specific task or solve a particular problem.

Building an Application without Coding

As such low-code development platforms help small business avoid coding to build applications to work across a wider range of devices, including smartphones and tablets. With low-code, small businesses can create their own customized applications for web and mobile. They can do this using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic through a graphic user interface.

Through a combination of drag-and-drop user interfaces (UIs), form builders, and visual process modeling, users can leverage low-code development platforms. They can then produce a working application that one can download, open, and start using in hours or less.

This helps cut the manual effort to code an application by using existing templates and drag prebuilt elements, forms, and objects together to get a working application. And this is why low-code platforms are valuable tools for both enterprises and small businesses.

Low Code Development Tools

By 2024, three-quarters of large enterprises will be using at least four low-code development tools for both IT application development and citizen development initiatives. This according to Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms research.

“The enterprise LCAP market is growing strongly, due to continued demand for applications and a shortage of skilled developers,” said the report.

Additionally, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity. The research evaluated 18 vendors out of a pool of 200 vendors considered to help identify those with a balance of technology and business capabilities suited to businesses.