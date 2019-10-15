Are you popular on social media or have you been growing your business’ platform over time? While social media can provide great validation, it’s important to remember that you can pay yourself with likes, hearts, and retweets.

Make Money with Social Media

So what’s the point of getting popular on social media? For one, it can boost your credibility, but that’s not all. Social media is a tool that should be used to grow your business and increase profits.

Here are some real ways to get paid from social media.

How to Get Paid From Social Media

1. Sponsored Partnerships

Sponsored partnerships are a popular way to get paid from social media. If you have a large following, companies may offer to pay you to post about them. You’ve probably seen celebrities post about companies on their social media and use hashtags like #ad or #spon.

You don’t have to be famous to do this as well. If you grow a loyal following for your business and come across a company that you believe in and support, you can work out a sponsored partnership deal.

Sponsorships can pay anywhere from $50 to hundreds or even thousands of dollars. As a small business owner, finding sponsored social media deals between $75 and $400 is not out of the question.

2. Affiliate Promotions

Are you an affiliate for a particular product or service? You can market your affiliate links on social media. This can be as easy as sharing a blog post that has an affiliate mentioned in it, or sharing your link on Pinterest or in your bio on Instagram.

If you share engaging content all the time and want to throw in an affiliate promotion or two, your audience probably won’t mind so long as it’s helpful and beneficial to them. Plus, it’s an easy way to get paid from social media.

3. Sell Your Products

Social media can definitely be used as a platform to sell your products. Whether you sell t-shirts or digital courses, you can integrate social media into your marketing plan. Consider running Facebook and Instagram ads to market your products.

You can also link to your store on Instagram in most cases to make easy sales straight from the platform. If you have more than 10,000 subscribers on Instagram, you can use the ‘swipe up’ feature in stories to link to your products.

4. Promote Your Services

This is one of the most common ways for business owners to get paid from social media. While your feed should be authentic and not sound like one big long ad, you can also work in ways to share more information about your services and how they can help other people.

Studies show that it takes most customers multiple times to see something before they consider buying. You can share everything from case studies and to product previews to behind-the-scenes videos and client testimonials to help boost sales via social media.

You can do all of this for free with having to use paid ads. Just narrow down your target audience’s needs and express how you can help serve them.

Summary – Diversify How You Get Paid From Social Media

You worked hard for your following and social media influence. It only makes sense that you’d want to monetize your social media presence and use it as a tool to grow your business.

If you want to get paid from social media, make sure you’re serving and being authentic too. Share a mix of news, successes, along with setbacks and failures to better connect with your audience and show them what your business is about.

Republished by permission. Original here