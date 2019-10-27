New LinkedIn Features Keep Your Team Motivated and Informed

As of 2019 LinkedIn has more than 645 million members in over 200 countries. The platform is growing its user base by continually adding new features to seamlessly bring companies and employees together.

For the Fall of 2019, LinkedIn is announcing three new Pages features to make it easier for businesses to nurture their community.

According to Rishi Jobanputra, Product Management at LinkedIn, this update is driven by the feedback of organizations. Jobanputra says these organizations want to build a sense of community. Adding, “It [communities] impacts how your customers feel about your brand, how they interact with it, how you recruit and retain talent, and how you build overall customer loyalty.”

It all starts by making the people in your organization more relatable thus helping the authenticity of your brand and the community around it. To that end, the new features have tools to help businesses tap into their employees to spread the company’s message and optimize their LinkedIn Pages.

The New LinkedInFeatures for Company Pages

Employee Notifications

Employee Notifications is going to make your team more accessible so they can be advocates for your brand.

When you post something important on LinkedIn, your Pages Admin can now alert your employees. They can then engage with each other and share it on their LinkedIn network. By allowing them to share your content, you can amplify your messages even more. And this is made possible with assets you already have, your employees.

A thoughtful feature in this update is a safeguard which limits the number of notifications you can send. You can only send one notification every seven days. This keeps your employees engaged without overwhelming them with too many notifications.

Kudos and Team Moments

The success of your business is driven by your team. When they do well and there are special milestones, recognizing their efforts goes a long way in improving your community.

With Kudos and Team Moments, Page Admins can welcome new team members as well as recognize a job well done. Highlighting the people behind your brand is one way to increase your community beyond your organization.

According to Jobanputra, this interaction can reveal the human side of your organization to prospective customers and employees.

Completion Meter

The last feature is the Completion Meter for LinkedIn Pages. The company says a complete LinkedIn page generates 30% more page views per week compared to those that are not complete. Even with this glaring statistic, fewer than 5% of Page Admins choose to update an incomplete page. This is because they don’t know the missing details.

The new completion meter can identify the missing fields and it guides admins through the completion process. And once the page is complete, it will get better results by unlocking Content Suggestion to target your audience.

You can learn more about the new updates on the LinkedIn Page site here.