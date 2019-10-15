New Online Apps Certify Green Business Initiatives

Two new apps are providing online green business certifications. The company behind them is The Green Business Bureau (GBB). As a result, small businesses can manage, certify and prioritize environmentally friendly practices with them.

Small Business Trends contacted to Bill Zujewski, CMO of GBB, to learn how SMBs can use these tools.

“The Green Business Bureau is an authority in green business. We are best known for our green business certification program and seals,” Zujewski,writes.

“The new GBB EcoAssessment and EcoPlanner online apps help. They get to understand, prioritize, implement and certify green practices. GBB provides businesses with an official seal to promote their green commitment and accomplishments.”

Getting Online Green Business Certifications

The whole process is online. Small businesses get points for the activities they complete. For example, there are categories like transportation and energy usage as well as recycling or office materials. As a result, SMBs are scored by the effort, cost and greening impact of the initiative.

Zujewski explains how the new apps factor in.

“The GBB EcoAssessment online tool is used to showcase how green a business is. The EcoPlannet tool enables businesses to understand, prioritize, implement and certify green initiatives and sustainable business practices.”

There are over 400 greening tools in 8 categories. The goal is to earn GBB EcoPoints that range from 1 to 60 EcoPoints.

“Gold and Platinum awards are based on these,” he says.

Making Your Business Socially Aware

All businesses need to be socially aware today. Not just to do their part to save the planet. But to attract and retain employees in this environment.

That’s good news for small businesses. They need to be environmentally friendly today.

“Employees and customers care about how eco-friendly and socially responsible a business is, some demand it. Being a green business will enable owners and managers to hire great people. And create a great culture, have great customer relationships, and create a great place to work.”

Earning Your Green Credentials

Green credentials can be important. For example, Zujewski points to research showing 84% of consumers look for sustainability in the companies they do business with. And a full 79% of people looking for work look for green credentials.

“Being green also shows you’re different in other ways. It elevates a company brand and implies quality. Most green business tools also save real money,” he writes.

Becoming a Member

“We have members in all 50 states. They include restaurants, dry cleaners, retailers, commercial cleaners, landscapers, realtors, financial services and even online-only businesses.”

There are a number of ways GGB seeks to help small businesses. For example, the company has plans for a social responsibility tool. It will give small businesses credit for things like diversity and community service. A new directory and marketplace are in the works too.

“Businesses will be able to include articles, pictures, stories and other content.”

“That’s in addition to their EcoPoint score ,” Zujewski writes. Get started here. After joining, there’s an EcoAssessment to complete. Then small businesses get a physical seal for their brick and mortar location. And an online clickable seal for their website and Facebook page

There are a range of options for businesses seeking to use these tools. For example, memberships begin at $160/year for up to 5 employees. It’s $250/year for up to 30 employees, $575 for up to 100 employees and $875 for up to 500 employees.