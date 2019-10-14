Pinterest Academy Helps Businesses Pin Better with Online Courses

The popular visual sharing and discovery platform Pinterest is launching its first eLearning program. It’s called the Pinterest Academy. Businesses can access this free e-learning tool from anywhere in the world and on any device. Through a series of online courses, business can learn how to connect their audience on Pinterest. And how to boost Pinterest practices to optimize success.

As of September 2018, 250 million people used Pinterest every month. This includes 77.4 million Americans. As a result, five million more used the platform than in 2017. Pinterest outranks other social media platforms, for example Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat and WhatsApp. As a result, Pinterest is the fourth most popular social media platform in the United States.

Giving the growing popularity of Pinterest, small businesses can’t afford to ignore the visual sharing site. And they also need to learn to use it at its optimum.

What is Pinterest Academy?

The Pinterest Academy eLearning program teaches businesses how to connect with their audience on Pinterest. For example, businesses learn to create compelling adverts, design striking Pins and measure success. As a result, it provides opportunities for small businesses to perfect the art of using Pinterest to their competitive advantage.

As Colleen Stauffer, Global Business Marketing specialist at Pinterest, said in a blog about the rolling out of Pinterest Academy:

“Pinterest Academy is a series of fun, smart online courses you can access from anywhere on any device. Go through them at your own pace, learning how to connect with your audience on Pinterest. You’ll learn how to connect with your audience on Pinterest. You’ll get information on how to design Pins, inspire visual discovery and incorporate Pinterest best practices.”

The series of nine courses, informs business users of how to use Pinterest Business for their business and their clients. The first five courses provide a basic overview of Pinterest, including creative inspiration, narrative, strategy, campaign objectives and targeting and buying.

The last four sessions offer a more hands-on approach. For example, they walk businesses through the steps involved in setting up a Pinterest Business account and then plan, launch and measure the success of their campaign.