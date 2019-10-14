10 Tips for Retailers to Get the Most Out of Pinterest

Pinterest has 200 million monthly active users. And two thirds of them look at saved Pinterest content while they’re actually shopping. This means that retail businesses can make a major impact on their sales by making use of the platform.

Pinterest Tips for Retailers

If you want to attract new customers and sell more products by using Pinterest, here are some expert tips for you to consider.

Don’t Ignore Pinterest

There are some misconceptions about Pinterest that have led some business owners to overlook it. However, all different types of people use the platform to create vision boards and shop for specific products. So if you’ve ignored Pinterest to this point, it may be time to rethink things.

Chris Dessi, vice president of Productsup, a Pinterest partner, said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “A lot of people think that Pinterest is just for pretty pictures or for people who like scrapbooking and Etsy. But it’s a very powerful platform that generates definitive revenue for small retailers.”

Post Consistently

Pinterest isn’t like other social networking platforms where you need to cultivate a specific following in order for people to see your posts. It mainly filters relevant content for visitors based on search terms and past activity. However, in order for Pinterest to figure out what types of content you post so it can send your images out to relevant users, you need to be active on the platform. Try to post daily, including a mix of content from your site and other sources.

Focus on Quality Visuals

Pinterest is a platform that’s almost solely about visuals, even more so than other social sites and apps. This means you need quality images that stand out. If you don’t have solid photography skills or a team member who can help you out, consider outsourcing a brand photo shoot so you have images of your products that will get attention on Pinterest.

Optimize Pin Descriptions

When you add a pin, you can add a title and description that says what’s pictured. This is your opportunity to integrate some key words and potential search terms that might help your pin show up when users search on either Pinterest or Google.

Dessi adds, “Google views an individual pin as a website. So if you put an appropriate product description in your pin, it’s going to be referenced in search results and get ranked very highly.”

Add Save Buttons to Your Site

You can also have your website visitors do some of the work for you when it comes to Pinterest. You can add a simple widget or code to your website that will bring up a “Pin it” button over the images on your site. This makes it easier for people who like your products to save them for later. And it can also give you some extra visibility if those users have a decent Pinterest following.

Check Pins on Mobile Devices

About 85 percent of Pinterest users access the platform on a mobile device, which means that your pins need to be easy to read and visually appealing on a smaller screen. If you regularly pin from a desktop, check your feed on a phone regularly just to be sure. This is especially important if your pins include text or small details. https://newsroom.pinterest.com/en/company

Promote Pins

Advertising on Pinterest is reasonably affordable for small businesses. And the platform has some interesting ad features, including shoppable pins for ecommerce businesses and even video pins. You set your budget and choose the type of campaign you want to start.

Target the Right Users

Within those ads, you have the option to target an existing list of customers, connections of people you’ve done business with in the past or a particular demographic group. It’s important to really nail down who you want to interact with those specific pins so you can make the most of your advertising budget.

Use Video Features

Video is a fairly new feature for Pinterest promoted pins. And it can help businesses really make their visuals stand out from the other content that shows up for users.

Dessi says, “If someone is looking through a beautifully curated vision board full of images for their wedding and all of a sudden they see a video that works synergistically with that content and fits what that individual might be looking for, they’re probably going to click on the video.”

Track Your Analytics

Once you start using Pinterest for your business, you may need to make adjustments to your strategy along the way. When you sign up for a business account, you can access analytics about how your pins are performing. And you get even more data within the advertising section. By analyzing these numbers, you can determine what types of content or ads to stick with in the future and then change up your visuals, descriptions or ad targeting strategies going forward.