New Shutterstock Tool Allows You to Remove Backgrounds from Photos

Shutterstock now has a new feature that will let you remove backgrounds from images. Until now, making this edit meant you needed to find an application like Photoshop or another online tool. With this capability, you can now make this type of edit right there on Shutterstock.

Shutterstock Background Removal Tool

As one of the largest stock photography companies in the world, Shutterstock has been adding more editing capabilities. The background removal tool is going to give users more creative options to edit the images they choose on Shutterstock. And as more small business owners manage their own sites, not having to buy a specialized tool for some basic functions is more than welcomed.

On the company blog, Shutterstock addressed this very issue. It goes on to say, “We know that professional design software is not only expensive but also tricky to use. Our goal has always been to bring you the same powerful functions that you see in these programs, without the need for extensive training.”

Small business owners can now make these changes along with the other editing features Shutterstock provides on its platform.

Images in a Digital Ecosystem

Visual media such as Images are key to your digital presence, and the right one speaks volumes when it comes to addressing your audience. Being able to edit said images so you can post them on your website, social media channel, blog, etc. will ensure you have creative control.

After you remove the background, you can add anything you want. You can put your company logo, products, location, promotional campaigns and much more. There is no limit to what you can do with the image you download from Shutterstock or your own creation.

The Background Removal Tool

According to Shutterstock, the background removal tool is one of the most requested editing features. On YouTube alone, millions of people have viewed how to remove a background from an image. And although it is relatively simple once you know how to do it, you need an app to make it happen.

Shutterstock is removing the barrier (an expensive paid app) while making it easy to sue. This tool starts by identifying objects based on the contrast between the foreground and background of an image. It will then approximate the shape of the cutout, so you can tweak the edges to get the final image.

After you finish with your adjustments, apply your changes and the background will be gone. This will leave you with a transparent background in which you can add anything you want.

Image Customization

Beyond removing the background, you will now be able to customize any of the millions of Shutterstock images. And if you have your own image, you can also make the same changes.

After removing the background, you can use the other Shutterstock editing tools to crop, resize, add text and shapes, insert icons, add logos and more. While you are in Shutterstock it is possible to create high-quality emails, banners, promotions, etc. without additional expense.