Small Business Trends Celebrates Sweet 16 – See How We Looked in the Past

Remember the teenage movie “16 Candles” from the 1980s when Molly Ringwald’s character Samantha discovers everyone has forgotten her birthday?

Here at Small Business Trends, we believe everyone’s Sweet 16 should be celebrated. And that goes for our business and website too.

That’s right! It’s been 16 years since Small Business Trends launched back in October of 2003.

We thought we’d share a little pictorial history of the site, using the Internet Archive.org’s Wayback machine.

Here is how the site looked way back in 2006.  Notice even back then we were doing podcasting, with a radio show.

Small Business Trends Celebrates Sweet 16 - See How We Looked in the Past

By the time we hit 2009, we had improved the design a bit and were producing much more content.

Here’s how the site looked in 2009. Notice the huge ball logo at the top of the site – really BIG logos were in for websites back then:

Small Business Trends Celebrates Sweet 16 - See How We Looked in the Past

Our History

In 2003, Small Business Trends was just another site hosted on the fledgling Blogger platform.

Back then, we were just looking for an easy way to put out a business newsletter when someone mentioned the Blogger site. The site soon switched to WordPress, at WordPress version 1.5.

Today the site contains well over 20,000 pages and includes the contributions of a staff of journalists and a wide range of vetted industry experts.

In the interim, the BizSugar community was added to the Small Business Trends family of sites. The community features a small business mastermind group, a sharing community, and other features for small businesses seeking software solutions to meet scaling challenges.

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Small Business Trends’ Sweet 16. And that you’ll keep returning for the latest news and information on small business financing, startup, marketing, management and more.

Be sure you never miss the latest information for your small business journey by signing up to receive the Small Business Trends Newsletter.

And here’s to Small Business Trends providing small businesses with the news and tips on the latest software, tools and techniques they need to survive and thrive in an ever changing world.

Joshua Sophy

Joshua Sophy

