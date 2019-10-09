50 Things to Sew and Sell

If you know how to sew, you’re well on your way to starting a successful business. There are tons of different products you can sew and sell online, at local craft fairs or even in retail boutiques.

Things to Sew and Sell

Whether you’re looking to start a full time business or just make some extra money with a sewing side hustle, here are some products to sew and sell.

Clothing

For those who are particularly skilled, you can start your very own clothing line and sell everything from dresses to separates.

Shoes

A lot of today’s most popular shoe styles are made with canvas or fabric. This may take some skills and knowledge, but you can potentially sell them for a decent price.

Baby Slippers

For something a bit less challenging, you can stitch tiny slippers for babies. Since they don’t need to be as durable, you may not even need to use soles.

Scarves

If you want to offer a variety of simple accessories, you can sell fabric scarves. There are a ton of different styles and materials to consider, from light infinity scarves to heavier versions made of flannel.

Hats

Similarly, you can sell hats in a huge array of styles, colors, materials, and sizes. These accessories are likely to be most popular in the winter.

Headbands

For something small but handy, offer fabric headbands. These can be simple and practical or they can include unique designs like fabric flowers or lace.

Bows

Fabric bows also make for unique sewn hair accessories. These are likely to be especially popular in boutiques or online shops that offer accessories for kids.

Scrunchies

Scrunchies have made a comeback in recent years. They only require a small amount of fabric and a bit of elastic, so you can make them without a lot of expense.

Purses

For something a bit more stylish and creative, you can stitch unique purses to sell online or in fashion boutiques.

Travel Pouches

Travel pouches are small fabric bags that people often use to store makeup or toiletries when they travel. These are fairly simple and can be made using a variety of unique patterns.

Makeup Brush Organizers

These organizers often roll up and include small sections to keep brushes tightly stored even while traveling.

Sunglass Cases

To help people keep their sunglasses safe from scratches while they’re in their purse or vehicle, stitch simple cases out of fabric.

Craft Supply Pouches

These pouches may be very similar to travel pouches. But you might make them larger or include separate pockets for different types of materials.

Grocery Bags

A lot of today’s consumers prefer to bring reusable bags to the grocery store instead of using paper or plastic. These bags are usually fairly straightforward to make.

Lunch Boxes

You can also include some insulation in a small tote so people can use it as a lunch bag for work or school.

Tea Towels

If you’re interested in selling home goods, simple fabric tea towels are usually a good place to start.

Cloth Napkins

Cloth napkins are also pretty simple. You can even add hand-stitched borders or embroider little monograms.

Oven Mitts

Oven mitts and pot holders are very practical kitchen items that you can easily make with some quilted fabric.

Place Mats

Help people protect their tables with some decorative place mats for their plates and utensils.

Table Runners

Table runners are pretty straightforward and can be made to fit large dining tables or small coffee or accent tables.

Curtains

For those who want to add privacy or style to their homes, stitch curtains out of stylish fabrics.

Coasters

Coasters are very small. So they should be easy to make and to ship if you’re interested in opening an online shop. Just make sure you include enough layers so they actually protect people’s tables.

Drink Cozies

Drink cozies are small items that fit around cold bottles or cans to insulate beverages.

Aprons

Aprons can come in a variety of sizes and styles. You can make vintage inspired pieces or even stitch punny sayings onto them.

Yoga Mat Straps

Help people transport their personal mats to yoga class or other fitness activities with simple straps made to fit over their shoulders.

Camera Straps

You could also sell straps that attach to DSLR cameras and market to professional or hobby photographers.

Phone Charging Station

Give people an easy way to charge their phones by stitching a simple pocket that the phone can sit in while it charges on the wall.

Tech Cases

You can also make sleeves or cases that are meant to hold larger tech accessories like laptops or ereaders.

Sleep Masks

Provide people with a fun way to do some self care by stitching simple sleep masks that cover their eyes.

Pillow Covers

Put together decorative covers for pillows that people can use on their beds or couches. You can also fill them and sell full pillows. But selling just the covers simplifies shipping.

Duvet Covers

You can also sell larger covers for duvets so people can dress up their bedspreads a bit.

Quilts

For those with experience quilting, you can sell decorative quilts for a very good price.

Chair Cushions

With some fabrics and stuffing, you can sew and sell covers to dress up dining or outdoor chairs.

Dolls

If you want to make items for kids, you can stitch fabric dolls or even make clothing for popular doll brands.

Stuffed Animals

Similarly, you can make stuffed animals for kids or pets.

Play Mats

Play mats are popular with parents of young kids to keep all of their toys and messes in one spot.

Bibs

For a smaller kids’ item, you can sew bibs to keep their clothes as clean as possible while they’re eating.

Diaper Bags

You can also market to parents by sewing large, sturdy bags that they can use to carry all of their supplies.

Halloween Costumes

You can get really creative in the fall months by putting together clothing and accessories that people can use for Halloween. You can even offer customization options so people can choose exactly what they want their costumes to look like.

Keychains

To keep things smaller and simpler, stitch simple fabric loops that people can attach to their keys to easily hold onto them.

Hand Warmers

With some small squares of fabric and warming materials, you can offer hand warmers for people to carry with them in the winter.

Heating Pads

Or you can apply a similar concept to heating pads. These products are simply larger and often used when people are experiencing muscle pain or cramping.

Scrapbooks

Scrapbooks can be made using a variety of materials. However, it’s fairly simple to stitch fabric covers for them and even customize them with names or unique patterns.

Photo Albums

Similarly, you can sew fabric covers for family photo albums. You can even personalize the front with the family name or occasion.

Remote Organizers

These products usually drape over the back or side of a couch or chair and include multiple compartments for remote controls.

Fabric Bins

With these products, you can sew and sell very simple bins in different sizes to help people organize tons of different things in their homes.

Fabric Banners

Fabric banners can appeal to parents decorating a kids’ room or hosting holiday or birthday parties. You can either sell ones with common sayings or offer to personalize them with names or occasions.

Pet Collars

Target pet owners with custom collars made with fabric in fun patterns or colors.

Leashes

Similarly, you can create leashes that match or go with those collars.

Bandanas

Bandanas are also particularly popular with pet owners. Make them with cute, patterned fabric for various occasions throughout the year.