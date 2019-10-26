Top 10 Tips for Bringing More Traffic to Your Small Business Website

Your small business’s website is one of the most important digital assets you have. But even with a well designed, expertly curated site, you can’t hope to make a real impact unless you can get people to visit it. SEO can help you increase organic traffic to your site. But there are a lot of different factors that can impact the results of your search marketing campaigns.

Members of the online small business community understand the struggle of juggling content, keywords and search ads. Here are some of their top tips for bringing more traffic to your website.

Cover the Basics of On Page SEO

SEO isn’t just about directing people to your website’s home page. You also need to focus on optimizing every page within your site so people can find exactly what they’re looking for as quickly as possible. In this Duct Tape Marketing post, John Jantsch goes over the basics that every online business owner should know about on page SEO.

Integrate Search Marketing into Your Organization’s Culture

Even if your business does focus on SEO, you may just have one or two marketing professionals who are in charge of this area. However, you may be better served by getting everyone involved. This Search Engine Journal post by Corey Morris explains why.

Get Massive Traffic with Simple Distribution Strategies

The methods that you use to distribute your content can be nearly as important as the content itself. With the strategies outlined in this post by Moss Clement on Neal Schaffer’s blog can help you keep traffic coming to your site consistently. And members of the BizSugar community discussed the post here.

Use Free SEO Tools

Improving your SEO doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. There are tons of online tools that can help you make sense of your search traffic and find ways to improve. And many of them are actually free. Here, Neil Patel shares a huge list of free tools for your business to consider.

Make Your Content Marketing Work Harder for You

Content marketing can be a powerful way to provide value to your target customers and bring new people to your website. If yours isn’t optimized fully for the goals you’re trying to accomplish, read this Target Marketing post by Andrew Schulkind to see how you can make your content work harder for your business.

Set Your Google Adwords Budget

Search ads can help you dramatically improve your online traffic. Google Adwords is one of the top tools available. And you can set your own budget for campaigns. So you don’t need to spend a ton to notice results. For more on setting a budget for online ads, check out this 3Bug Media post by Gary Shouldis.

Protect Your Brand’s Reputation During a Crisis

If your business experiences a crisis or misstep, people who search for you online may end up distracted by tons of negative information. However, there are ways to manage your reputation and mitigate some of the damage so you can recover. Ivan Widjaya outlines some of the steps you can take in this Biz Penguin post.

Keep Up with Changes from Google

If you’re going to focus on growing your business with SEO, you need to understand how Google determines things like rankings. The platform is constantly changing, so it’s essential to keep up with news on the subject. In this Bright Local post, Jamie Pitman describes one new change that could impact local businesses.

Become Obsessed with Intent

What are customers’ intentions when they visit your website? As a marketer, you should understand this point of the customer journey very clearly so you can update your SEO and other materials to meet those needs. Amanda Milligan goes into more detail in this Marketing Land post.

Boost Website Conversions

Once you get people to visit your website, your job becomes actually converting them into customers. If you’d like to boost conversions on your small business website, take a look at this Smart Marketerz post by Erik Emanuelli. Then see what BizSugar members had to say about the post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.