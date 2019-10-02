Unify Square, announced on October 1 the extension of its PowerSuite Cloud Managed Services (CMS) offering. The new service will make it easier and more cost-effective to manage and secure Unified Communications room systems. At the same time, it will improve and streamline the way people are communicating and collaborating today.

According to Unify Square, PowerSuite Cloud Managed Services with 24/7/365 management and support for Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams was expanded earlier this year to include services for Zoom Video Communications and Office365 applications. As a result, Unify Square was positioned to further grow the offering to include the new Room System extension.

Unify Square Meeting Room Management

PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems supports multiple unified communications and collaboration platforms. This includes a variety of hardware device types along with offers for on-site room system intervention. It also covers break-fix services in nearly 100 countries around the globe.

In the press release, Scott Gode, chief product marketing officer at Unify Square further explains the need for collaborative tools.

Gode says, “As the workplace continues to evolve with a renewed focus on constant collaboration and flexibility, the need for always-on and always-available conference and huddle rooms is increasing.”

Adding, “However, while companies like Zoom have greatly enhanced the end-user conferencing experience, many enterprises are finding that challenges to ensure all room systems work 24×7 at scale still exist,”

Unity Square wants to help bridge the gap which exists between the different UC systems and technologies. And this is for all rooms regardless of size, which should be good news for small businesses.

According to Gode, the goal is to make the meeting experience frictionless for employees while at the same time ensuring it is cost-effective.

PowerSuite CMS

PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems addresses the organizational confusion of who owns the support and management of these rooms. Between IT, help desk/support, and facilities, things can and have gotten out of control. Hence the confusion organizations are having to deal with.

It is especially challenging because most managed service providers’ offerings for room systems are one-off, bespoke individual UC platforms. However, PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems is a standard service for multi-platform room systems.

Key Features

Video Network Operations Center is a proactive round the clock feature which keeps track of your rooms. It has uninterrupted meeting room monitoring, troubleshooting, remediation, and IT support. So even if you don’t have a dedicated staff for your rooms, you can keep track of what is going on.

Additional features include multi-platform support for any Microsoft Teams Room (MTR), Skype Room System (SRS), or Zoom Room system. This is integrated with management and coordinating feature with incident resolution based on hardware warranty support for Crestron, Poly, Logitech, and Yealink devices.

The Collaborative Workforce

Solutions such as the one from Unity Square are addressing the growing collaborative workforce. Because businesses of all sizes are using talent across the globe. And as this way of working becomes the norm, UC and the supporting technology will be key to bringing everything together seamlessly.

PowerSuite CMS for Room Systems is now available.