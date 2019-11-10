10 Expert Tips to Help You Grow Your Small Business

Not all business owners necessarily want to grow or expand their operations. But for those who do, there are many different ways you can go about changing your business model. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to grow an existing business, here are some helpful tips from members of the online small business community.

Make Sure Growth Really is Your Best Strategy

Growth is a major goal for a lot of business owners. But that doesn’t mean that it’s always the right choice. Sometimes, you might be better off staying where you are or even potentially scaling back. Ivan Widjaya discusses the pros and cons in this Biz Epic post.

Adapt a Growth Mindset for Your Content Marketing

If you do want to grow your business, that mindset should make its way into pretty much every aspect of your operations. That includes your content marketing. So just how can you accomplish this? Check out this Content Marketing Institute post by Emilia Chagas.

Legally Update Your Business Entity Type

If you decide to change your business’s name, you may need to update your business entity as well in order to stay compliant. The exact steps you need to take depend on your business structure. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet goes over all the options here.

Determine Your Website Costs

A website is essential for any business. But there are often costs that go along with creating one. And those costs vary depending on exactly what type of website you want. Phillip Dews digs deeper into the considerations you need to make in this posts. And BizSugar members offered thoughts here.

Deepen Customer Empathy

Improving customer service can go a long way toward growing your business. Empathy is an important ingredient for providing positive experiences. To learn more about cultivating customer empathy with your team, read this post on the CallMiner blog.

Read Up on YouTube Advertising Rules

YouTube is putting a stop to the practice of companies targeting advertisements to children. If your business used YouTube and if you sell any kids’ products, it’s important to understand how this rule might impact you. Read this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles for more.

Make Sure Your Cut Out for the Startup Lifestyle

Not everyone is cut out to run a startup. There are some qualities and personality types that are better suited to traditional types of employment. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling details some of the talking points to look out for that may indicate you’re not right for the startup life.

Make More Money Online

You don’t necessarily need to make huge investments, hire a huge team or expand your business to multiple locations in order to make more money. There are plenty of online tools and methods you can use to increase revenue streams, as Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging points out here. Head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying about the post.

Determine How to Talk About your Business

If you’ve recently started a business or made a significant change, you need to figure out the best way to talk about your business and brand to potential customers, investors, colleagues and partners. In this DIY Marketers post, Ivana Taylor goes over the basics of brand communication.

Learn from Important B2B Marketing Insights

You need quality data in order to make the most informed decisions possible for your business. If you run a B2B business, the data from polls in this TopRank Marketing post by Lane Ellis may come in handy when it comes to making your marketing decisions.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.