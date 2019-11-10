10 Awesome Tips to Help Your Small Business Earn More Money

Want to make more money in your small business? There are plenty of tactics you can try, from monetizing apps to improving productivity so you can spend time on the tasks that bring in the most money. To achieve these goals, here are tips from members of the online small business community.

Learn to Monetize Your Mobile Apps

Lots of businesses could benefit from having a mobile presence. If you use apps to spread the word about your business or improve communication with customers, you may also be able to make money from those apps. Learn more in this Upcity post by Andrew Zola.

Find the Right Cash Flow Solutions for Your Small Business

Cash flow can sometimes be an issue for new businesses. However, there are tools you can use to bridge the gap between payments from your clients and payments to your vendors or suppliers. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya provides tips for finding the right cash flow solutions.

Be Strategic with Your Time and Efforts

When you're a business owner, both your time and effort can be as valuable as money. If you are strategic with how you spend those things, you may be able to earn more overall. Gary Peterson discusses the topic in this post on the FacileThings blog.

Keep an Eye on Marketing Trends for 2020

If you want to make more money for your business in 2020, it’s important to keep up with the trends of your industry. When it comes to marketing, there are likely to be some changes that impact your business in the coming year. Neil Patel shares the ones you should know in this post.

Improve Your Conversion Rates with AI

Artificial intelligence is making an impact on businesses in a variety of industries. It can also help you make more sales and ultimately improve your bottom line in the coming years. This Target Marketing post by Rohan Ayyar includes some methods you can use to convert more potential customers using AI.

Don’t Smother Business Innovation

Creativity and innovation can dramatically impact the success of your business. But a lot of entrepreneurs make very common mistakes that smother those potentially impactful ideas. Martin Zwilling elaborates on some of those mistakes in this Startup Professionals Musings post.

Find the Right Method for Charging Clients

When determining rates for the clients you work with, it’s important to find a method that works for both sides. Sometimes simple hourly rates leave money on the table. Instead, check out this Search Engine Land post by Duane Brown for some helpful tips.

Consider Using a Financial Controller

Improving your business’s financial situation requires having the right personnel in place. A financial controller could be one of those valuable team members. In this Acuity post, Matthew May details some of the situations where businesses may need this type of personnel.

Follow the Principles of User Friendly Web Design

If you want your website to make more money for your business, it needs to be user friendly. That way, people can easily interact with it in order to complete purchases or gain enough information to do business with you. Steve Conway examines the principles of user friendly web design in this Pixel Productions post.

Improve Your Offers for Better Conversions

In order to convert more customers for your business, you need to create offers that are actually attractive enough to convert. So how exactly can you accomplish this? Gary Shouldis of 3Bug Media goes over the details in this post.

