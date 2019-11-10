10 Tips to Improve Your Marketing Tactics

If you own a business, you probably use multiple strategies for marketing. If you need to step up your results, you don’t necessarily need to adopt even more platforms. You can simply make the most of the ones you already use. These tips from members of the online small business community can help you do just that.

Improve Your Startup with a Content Marketing Plan

Content marketing is a very affordable and effective way to provide value for your customers. But your strategy should evolve over time as your business grows and changes. In this CorpNet post, Nikola Banicek shares some tips you can use to take your existing content marketing plan to the next level.

Update Your SEO Strategy with Input from Experts

There are tons of different factors that go into creating a successful SEO strategy. With input from experts in the field, like those included in this Databox post by Jessica Greene, you can step up your existing efforts and enjoy better results. Then you can see what BizSugar members are saying here.

Grow the Organic Reach of Your Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories provide a very natural and casual way to connect with followers and provide a behind the scenes look at your business. But the algorithm and other factors may mean that you cannot reach your ideal audience without a bit of work. This Social Media Examiner post by Helen Perry includes tips for improving your organic reach.

Consider Streamyard for Your Live Streams

Live streaming can help you connect with customers in real time to answer questions, share valuable content and create engagement. There are several tools you can use to manage your streams. In this blog post, Ileane Smith reviews one option — Streamyard.

Stand Out with New Visual Marketing Ideas

The right visuals can help you take nearly all of your marketing materials to the next level, from social media posts to print ads. So how do you find the best visuals and implement them in the most effective ways? Christina Lyon offers helpful visual marketing ideas in this post on the DIY Marketers blog.

Avoid the Typical Fails with Google My Business

Search marketing is one of the most effective ways you can promote your business online. And Google My Business is an essential tool for helping you get noticed. But there are a ton of common mistakes that businesses tend to make on the platform. Learn from those horror stories in this Bright Local post.

Benefit Your Business with Facebook Advertising Campaigns

Chances are, the majority of your customers spend time on Facebook. So advertising on the platform can almost certainly benefit your business. However, some Facebook campaigns tend to be more effective than others. A solid foundation can help you ensure that your campaigns get results. Read more in this Marketing Land post by Zenia Johnson.

Promote Your Old Evergreen Content

If you want your content marketing to make the optimal impact on your business, it can be beneficial to expand its lifespan. With evergreen content, you simply need to continue promoting it once the initial marketing push has ended. In this Search Engine Journal post, Kristi Kellogg explores how you can accomplish this for your business.

Use FOMO Marketing to Boost Your Sales

Creating a successful marketing plan isn’t just about finding the best platforms. It’s also about creating messaging that resonates with your audience. FOMO can be a powerful sentiment to build a strategy around, as Chris London explains in this Pixel Productions post. You can also see what the BizSugar community thinks about the post here.

Get a Lifecycle Email Marketing Program

Email marketing can help you connect with your customers throughout the entire experience. So your email marketing program needs to offer enough options for those in various parts of the customer lifecycle. This Content Marketing Institute post by Kevin George details why this type of program is so essential.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.