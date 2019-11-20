About Us   |   Advertise

ASG Acquires SMB Friendly Review Aggregator GatherUp

ASG Acquired GatherUp

IT business ASG recently announced they’ve acquired GatherUp, an online review engine. As a result, GatherUp becomes part of ASG MarTech, a group of marketing technology businesses. The acquisition represents a significant move by ASG to create a new suite of digital marketing tools in the SaaS space.

Small businesses must pay attention to these kinds of mergers.  For example, this kind of corralled tech levels the digital playing field between bigger companies and SMBs. And it provides more opportunities for small businesses to work with customer experience and engagement.

Adding GatherUp will boost ASG MarTech’s reviews and reputation management department.

Small Business Trends contacted Mike Blumenthal co-founder of GatherUp.  He supplied more details on what was important to SMB’s in the transaction.

“ASG MarTech has now acquired eight companies including GatherUp in the digital marketing space and continues to fuel their growth,” he writes. “GatherUp has a strong product, brand and track record serving the local business market. We offer a sophisticated customer experience and review management tool.”

Engagement is the Holy Grail for small business marketing teams looking to stay connected with their target markets. GatherUp allows for customer reviews and feedback in one spot.

They offer several services important to small businesses. Using them you can build reviews on sites that are important to your market and even put reviews on your website. GatherUp helps your small business to generate reviews and get the word out on your goods and services.

Review Management Software

This deal is the fifteenh acquisition in the last 19 months involving ASG. They also bought Grade.us a review management software business last year.

Aaron Weiche, CEO of GatherUp, commented in a press release. He will continue on as CEO.

“This is an exciting new chapter for GatherUp as we double down on our commitment to make customer experience the backbone of business,” he said.

“ASG MarTech brings an exceptional foundation of SaaS operations and marketing expertise. These will allow GatherUp to grow faster while continuing to innovate in our industry.”

In The Works

Blumenthal couldn’t comment on any of the specifics around the deal. However, he did say it had been in the works for some time.

“GatherUp had been previously approached a number of times about a sale but none of the offers were the right fit. ASG fully recognized the value of our company, our brand, our product and our team. Their offer appealed to us because they respected the needs and opportunity of our founders, product and our assembled team. “

Image: Depositphotos.com

Rob Starr

Rob Starr is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends.

