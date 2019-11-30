Avoid Distractions and Improve Your Marketing with These 10 Tips

You promote and market a business online in so many different ways. It’s easy to get distracted with tactics that aren’t completely in line with your business. You’re struggling with these distractions. Or you want to avoid this problem before it starts. Learn from these insights shared by members of the online small business community.

Find Where Social Media Fits into the Customer Journey

Social media can be a very important part of your marketing strategy. But if you’re not thinking about it in terms of the actual customer journey, you could be really missing out on some of its potential. To optimize your messaging to the needs of your customers throughout their buying journey, read this Duct Tape Marketing post by John Jantsch.

Don’t Let Digital Distractions Destroy Your Well Being

There are so many different tools and platforms available online that sometimes they can become more of a distraction than an asset for your business. If you’re worried about digital distractions destroying your small business, check out this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Renee Johnson to see if it may be time to scale back.

Unplug from Technology to Become More Productive

You use a lot of tech to run your business. Unplugging for awhile could actually help you gain some focus and get more done. Jennifer Hanford discusses the benefits in this Strella Social Media post. And members of the BizSugar community commented on the idea further here.

Boost Sales with Web Accessibility

You can share tons of effective messages online. But if you’re not accessible to your customers, you could be missing out on the real benefits of all that hard work. In this DIY Marketers post, Joydeep Bhattacharya goes over some of the benefits of web accessibility that you should be aware of.

Create an SEO Strategy for Website Redesign and Migration

Don’t get distracted with all the design elements and shiny toys. They go along with getting a new website. But SEO remains one of the most important aspects that can impact your business. This Search Engine Watch post by Jacqueline Dooley details how you can create a strategy for the next time you redesign or migrate your website.

Prepare Your Small Business for the Busy Holiday Season

The holidays are a busy time for many small businesses. There are tons of exciting possibilities for promoting or calling attention to your business during this time of year. But it’s also important to make sure your business is prepared for the holiday rush. Learn more in this SmallBizDaily post by Jay Reeder.

Stand Out in the Crowd of Content

Content marketing is one strategy you can use to stand out from the crowd. But many businesses end up simply creating posts that mirror one another. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Dennis Shiao outlines one of the most important things you can do to make sure your content actually stands out.

Consider Facebook Alternatives

For the last couple years, it seemed like Snapchat might surpass Facebook in certain circles when it comes to social media use. And while some other social networks might be worth checking out, it’s important to not get distracted by focusing on those that won’t be around for the long haul. Christian Zilles elaborates in this Social Media HQ post.

Optimize Your Business for Local Searches

Focusing on local customers is an important part of the marketing plan for any retail or service area business. To really optimize your marketing for your local community, read the tips in this Philips.com post by Philip Verghese. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Use the Psychology of Liking to Grow Your Business

Lots of businesses get distracted by focusing on likes or other interactions online. But if you’re not focusing on what those likes mean to the psychology of your customers, then you’re probably not really moving the needle for your business. Ashlee Brayfield dives deeper into this concept in this Crowdspring post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.