6 Axe Throwing Franchise Ideas to Toss Around

Throwing axes for fun has been gaining popularity across America for a few years now. As a result, more and more recreational facilities and even bars offer this alternative activity. They are either its main entertainment feature or a quirky side hustle.

A thousand years ago during the peak of the Viking period, throwing axes would have been used more for hunting and combat. Not so much for sporting contests. Nowadays though it is a simple, safe and fun activity. And it’s enjoyed by groups of friends, families and work associates.

This interest and curiosity to partake in such an activity means there are many franchise opportunities. So you can open an axe throwing business to take advantage of this growing trend. While it may not sound very safe, axe throwing is a hot trend. Here are six axe throwing franchise ideas to consider if you want in.

Axe Throwing Franchises

Axe Monkeys

This entertainment franchise specializes in axe throwing, spear throwing and knife throwing experiences. They focus a lot on customer service and demand the same level of care from their franchisees. The original site features a large indoor axe-throwing arena, plus they also have a mobile unit for off-site parties and special events.

To apply for a franchise, fill out the form on the Axe Monkeys website, including how much liquid capital you currently have, and their team will be in touch.

HaliMac Axe Throwing

The HaliMac Axe Throwing franchise opportunity includes their established and popular business model which is affordable and easy to manage, plus there are multiple other potential revenue streams such as competitive leagues, special events, walk-ins, branded apparel sales, alcohol sales and more.

The total initial investment necessary to begin operations in a single location ranges between $126,010 to $176,330 (USD).

Stumpy’s Hatchet House

This axe throwing business franchise opportunity allows you to become part of the brand that was the very first indoor hatchet throwing venue in the USA. As well as providing excellent mentoring and training on top of their unique business concept and recognizable branding, Stumpy’s also offer additional marketing and sales reports along with the opportunity to operate in a protected territory.

Franchising application information is available upon request from the Stumpy’s Hatchet House franchising website.

Civil Axe Throwing

Taking place in what the brand owners describe as ‘friendly entertainment centers’, this axe throwing franchise opportunity comes with a management team that is committed to ensuring their franchise partners are successful. They expect all of their franchisees to operate with the same values they founded the company on, namely integrity, transparency, and honesty.

Civil Axe Throwing have another genuinely unique quality in that they always seek to partner with local charitable organizations through their Axe of Kindness outreach program.

Blue Ox Axe Throwing

The Blue Ox franchise offers a fixed retail location model. It aims to provide a unique hatchet throwing experience via multiple services and events. The franchise remains versatile with locations ranging in size from 3,500 to 7,500 square feet. Locate them pretty much anywhere from shopping centers to warehouses. It depends on what kind of market the franchise hopes to tap into.

The Blue Ox Axe Throwing team provide one to two weeks of initial training at their headquarters in Wallingford, Connecticut, and an additional week of training at the new franchise location. They also provide extensive ongoing support including virtual support as well as in-person site visits.

Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing

This axe throwing franchise opportunity obviously plays up to fans of the Vikings. We’re talking about the historical group, not the football team! Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing offers the chance to team up. Experienced entrepreneurs avoid the mistakes that new business owners often make. Franchisees benefit from the work they have already put in. They produce a low investment and high profit business.

Apply for this Viking-themed axe throwing franchise. Simply complete the form on the Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing website. Then wait for one of their reps to contact you within one business day.