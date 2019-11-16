Banking Conference Brings Lenders and Small Businesses Together

Financial transactions in the digital age have given small businesses clear advantages. From getting a loan to eCommerce, small businesses can now optimize all things finance to grow their company and make it more efficient.

The Small Biz: Banking Conference is a three-day event that will bring together banks, credit unions, consulting, government association merchants, service providers, financial tech (FinTech), and lenders.

Learning labs will include: Helping small businesses manage expenses and enabling faster payments; digital account opening; what is working in FinTech; and co-creating with customers.

FinTech companies will also be showing digital demos along with more classes on the future of small business banking.

The Small Biz: Banking Conference is going to be held from November 19-21, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

