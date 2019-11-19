As your business grows, you may find that your original office space no longer suits your needs. Whether you’re currently working from home and want a real headquarters, or renting a space that isn’t big enough for your growing team, it’s time to begin your search for your next office. To help make this process a little easier, we asked the members of Young Entrepreneur Council the following question:

“Growth can be good, but outgrowing your office space can be a challenge. What is a good approach for finding a new space as your team expands?”

Finding a Bigger Office

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Look for a Balance of Price, Comfort and Location

“Once your business starts growing, you’re going to feel tempted to rent out a huge space for your growing team. In many cases, the price of the space might cost more than you expect. If you think a price seems too high, make sure you shop around for an office that balances price, comfort and location.” ~ Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

2. Start Looking Before You Need the New Space

“If your business successfully expands, then it’s clearly going to require a new office space. You can save yourself the extra hassle by looking at your options ahead of time to get an idea of a solid budget and location. Even if those specific properties are no longer available when it’s time to relocate, it still gives you a good estimate of what you can expect.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

3. Consider Your Team’s Commute

“Choosing a new office for your company isn’t about finding the coolest-looking space. It needs to work for your team since they’re going to have to be there nearly every day. Consider the commute of your employees when choosing a new space. For instance, is it near public transit and easily accessible? The less time your team members have to spend traveling to the office, the happier they’ll be.” ~ David Henzel, LTVPlus

4. Stay Close to the Old Office

“A dramatic shift in office space can disrupt commutes and stress out your employees. If you want to keep morale and productivity high, look for a new location that’s relatively close to the old office space. This will ensure that your staff will not have to drastically shift their schedule due to the change.” ~ John Turner, SeedProd LLC

5. Ask Your Current Neighbors

“When I outgrew my commercial office suite of three rooms, I asked the neighbors if they had any extra space in their suite and, as it turned out, they were moving! This has worked now, twice, in the same building! I now have nine rooms over three suites in our original location. It’s been amazing being able to expand in my own building.” ~ Rachel Beider, PRESS Modern Massage

6. Seek a Space That Allows for Privacy

“While an open floor plan might be what’s in at the moment, it’s important to make sure your new space also allows for privacy. You’ll receive and make phone calls and have employees who want their own space. It’s important to accommodate this by choosing a location that allows for privacy and spaces where employees can unwind.” ~ Jared Atchison, WPForms

7. Offer Remote Work Arrangements

“It’s possible to avoid having to get a larger office space when your business is growing by offering work from home. You can make arrangements that allow only the most necessary on-site jobs to be done at the office. This saves on rent and avoids the hassle of changing locations. This also benefits employees as it gives them more freedom. Use collaboration and time-tracking tools to manage work.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

8. Plan for Future Arrivals

“Our UK office rapidly outgrew its location in Aldwych, London, and we needed more space not just for the current team but for all future arrivals. By thinking about the company we were becoming, and taking a careful look at the businesses we hoped to emulate, we settled on a prime location in Canary Wharf. Now we are at home and what seemed like a chore has elevated the business as a whole.” ~ Ismael Wrixen, FE International

9. Post a ‘Want’ Ad on Social Media

“Put an ad out there that tells others that have space what you are looking for. It’s a great way to have the spaces for working come to you and sell you on why you should move to that space.” ~ Peter Daisyme, Hostt

10. Ask Other Business Owners for Recommendations

“We like to ask people that are moving around a lot if they have good recommendations. It really depends on your team size and the area you’re going to be working in. This way you can have a nice central location and bring in great people. If you ask the right person you may even get a very good price.” ~ Nicole Munoz, Nicole Munoz Consulting, Inc.

11. Use a Realtor

“Finding office space is a necessary evil of a growing company. However, space is likely not strategically critical to the overall success of the business. Unless there is a strategic benefit to the new location, the job of finding new office space should be left to the professionals. Work with a recommended realtor and have them find the options that meet your criteria and budget.” ~ Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

12. Look Into a Co-Working Spaces

“Finding a new office space when your company has outgrown its current location can be difficult. This is part of the reason co-working office spaces have become so popular in the past few years. It allows small businesses the flexibility to have employees work in and out of the office, and for more employees to join as a small business or start-up grows.” ~ David Chen, Sharebert

13. Find a Place That Will Support Your Business Goals

“If you feel that your company needs a new office, the most important thing is not to rush. A few months won’t make a difference, especially if your team can still function well in your current office. You need to find a location that will align with your business goals. Namely, if you are planning to grow in the next couple of years, and you’ll need more space in-house, account for that.” ~ Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS