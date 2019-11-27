Black Friday Business Deals You Can’t Miss

Black Friday deals seem to focus on shoppers buying for a younger audience. But a lot of sales this weekend have products that make great Black Friday business deals perfect for the small business looking to upgrade some technology or try a new product or service.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best Black Friday business deals we could find. We look at major retailers and find some of the products and discounts you can’t miss. And we’ve also collected a lot of special offers companies told us about directly ahead of Black Friday.

Keep in mind, Black Friday is just the first day in a whole week of sales and specials from major retailers and other companies. Be on the lookout for other great Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals that could benefit your small business, too!

Black Friday Business Deals

If you’re headed out to the stores to join the Black Friday shopping madness or plan on curling up with a warm beverage and shopping for great deals online, check out these special offers we think are the best Black Friday business deals for your company.

Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s running special Black Friday deals already. But on Friday, be sure to check out this special offer. They’ve got 30% off an Apple MacBook Air. Normally, this sells for just under a grand but for Black Friday, you can get this powerful and portable laptop 30% off, just $699. Be sure to check out their special offers on Amazon products that are Alexa-enabled for your business smart office needs, too. They normally don’t offer prices this low on Amazon products at any other point during the year.

Walmart Black Friday Deals

If your business has a waiting room or a break room with a TV that’s seen better days, Walmart may be the place to go on Black Friday. They may have the best deal on televisions for Black Friday, including a 50″ 4K television from onn. for just $148. This deal is only available in stores but you can get one as early as Thanksgiving evening, at 6 p.m.

Best Buy

At Best Buy, we’re thinking about the deep discounts they’re offering on some Microsoft Surface devices on Black Friday. If you’ve been thinking about getting a Surface tablet, Best Buy has some models up to $300 off the asking price.

Target

Smart watches have come a long way and their business functionality has really improved since the first models were introduced a few years ago. On Black Friday, Target’s got some deals on popular smart watches, including $50 off a Fitbit Versa 2 and $30 off on the Apple Watch Series 3.

Special Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week Deals for Small Businesses

We’ve heard from some of these great companies offering discounts on their products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Dude, You’re Getting a Dell? Don’t Miss These Special Offers

Dell always has great offers around Black Friday for small businesses. And this year’s no different. Actually, it’s bigger. If you’re thinking about upgrading some of your office tech — anything from a new desktop computer or laptop to printers and peripherals — Dell’s got some great offers just for the start of the shopping season.

They’ve already got some great deals underway but they’re running more through December 8. Here’s a breakdown of the sites they’ve created specifically for the Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales:

Now – Nov. 30: Shop Black Friday deals via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday.

Nov. 28 (10 a.m. then 2 p.m. – 12 midnight ET) – Nov. 29 (8 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET) – Black Friday hourly doorbusters available via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday.

Dec. 1 – Dec. 8: Cyber Monday deals with hourly doorbusters on Dec. 2 (8 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET) via www.Dell.com/cybermonday and www.Dell.com/sbcybermonday.

Give the Gift of Clean Phone Screens from HÄNS Swipe

Your smartphone screen is likely a breeding ground for bacteria and who knows what else. And it’s not just yours, it’s everyone’s phone. Well, ditch those single-use screen wipes, HÄNS Swipe is offering a great deal on its popular screen cleaning tool through Cyber Monday. Starting Black Friday through Monday, December 2, you can get 35% off the popular HÄNS Swipe device. It looks like a highlighter pen but contains an antimicrobial cleaner perfect for your phone screen. Regular price is just $14.95 so with the discount, you could probably afford to get several and give them as gifts. Enter this code at checkout: “CyberFridayBlackMonday”.

Get 40% Off the Ekster Smart Wallet

A wallet that’s connected to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant? That’s what makes the Ekster smart wallets so unique. It’s a big load off if you’re one that’s always misplacing your wallet or know someone that does. The company offers some other really unique wallet and card holder products designed for today’s world. Head over to their website before and on Black Friday for the latest promo codes to get this deep discount.

Blue Hosting Server Offering 30% Off Plans

Is your company in need of a shared hosting server? Check out the Black Friday promotion from Blue Hosting Server. They promise the following features with their service:

SSD Disk

Free CDN

35X First Loading Speed

Pre Instralled Cache

Light Speed technology

99.9% Uptime

24/7 Support

Head over there and enter the code “blackfriday2019” for the 30% off discount.

Silent Beacon Offers Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal

Safety and personal security remains a top priority for many of us. Perhaps your business is in a rough neighborhood or you’re just concerned with your safety, in general. Silent Beacon is like a handheld panic button. And just for Black Friday, the company is offering small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to get an extra device on them after you buy 2. They’re $99.99 each right now and if you buy 2 on Black Friday, they’ll throw in another for free. Just use the code “BLACKFRIDAY2019” at checkout.

Reolink Has Up to 30% Off Security Products

Buiding or office security a concern for your business? The folks at Reolink have some deep discounts on site security devices ranging from the simple to the complex. For example, you can get 25% off a totally wireless, solar-powered security camera or save the same on a multi-camera security system. Head over to the site for the latest deals before they expire on December 8.

Magic PR Offers 25% Off Services for Black Friday

If your small business needs a little public relations help, Magic PR is offering this great Black Friday promotion. Whether it’s help with writing press releases, getting your press releases noticed through improved SEO and more, Magic PR wants to help. They’ve been hard at work improving the product to better serve small businesses. For Black Friday, the company is offering 25% off any of its package deals. Enter the promotion code “BF2019” at checkout.

Fitness Warriors – Ideal Brands Offering Up to 70% Off Products Through Cyber Week

More small business owners and entrepreneurs realize staying healthy helps them do what they do best better. So, you may want to check out this offer from Ideal brands. They’re makers of workout clothing, supplements and foods. Head over to either IdealFit.com, IdealShape.com or IdealRaw.com any time between now and the end of Cyber Week for special offers on their products. You can get up to 70% off regular price on some of these products.

EyePromise Offers Discount on Digital Eye Strain Vitamins