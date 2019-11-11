How to Go from Burnout to Balance

Burnout is something that every small business owner struggles with. It happens as they grow their company. I know that in the middle of my third start up, I reached my breaking point. And I suffered exhaustion, depression and anxiety. Small business owners know that pushing too hard is bad for their health. But keep doing it as a way to increase their chances of success.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I talk to Nicole Lapin who is the New York Times Bestselling author of “Rich Bitch and Boss Bitch”. She is the host of the nationally syndicated business reality competition show, “Hatched.” Nicole discusses the issues in her third book, “Becoming Super Woman, A Simple 12-Step Plan to Go from Burnout to Balance”

Burnout to Balance

I discussed with Nicole where we learn that we should be able to have it all. She says that “We lean so far into everything we fall over… we confuse having it all with doing it it all.” Nicole adds that we also keep changing the goal posts especially when we finally achieve what we set out to do.

She believes you have to define what having it all means to you. According to Nicole, balance and happiness will bring out success. You have to ask yourself why you are doing this. She explains that “we don’t wake up for the money but it’s part of it.”

The downside of burnout is a lack of self care. Nicole explains that like flying on an airplane, “You got to put your oxygen mask on first before you can help others! “ To start to have more balance, she says you first have to realize that you have a problem. She adds that you have to “know the difference between swimming and not drowning”.

For Nicole, the next step was to create boundaries in her life and stop the “mean girl recording in her head.” She reframed what meditation was; for her, it was “latte art making and tomahawk throwing where I can immerse myself in something and stop talking about work. I had to start a love affair with myself.”

