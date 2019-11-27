25 Christmas Gifts for Coworkers

Whether you’re involved in an organized gift swap or just like exchanging small gifts with each person in your office, there’s a good chance that you may need to purchase some Christmas gifts for coworkers this season.

Buying Christmas gifts for coworkers can be tricky. However, there are some safe bets you can turn to in order to give them something fun and useful.

Christmas Gifts for Coworkers

Desktop Globe

Desktop decor is usually a safe bet for coworkers. This desktop globe could be the perfect fit for anyone who loves to travel.

Letter Board

A letter board can be the perfect accent to an office or home. Your coworker can put it on their door or in their workspace to share messages or funny sayings with others.

Monogram Mug

Give your coworker a stylish way to enjoy their morning coffee or afternoon tea. This mug also comes with a monogram so you can personalize it a bit.

On-the-Go Coffee Maker

For that coworker who needs a simple way to make coffee right at their desk, a small, single serve coffee maker like this one could be perfect.

Coffee Variety Pack

You could also get your coworkers a variety pack full of different coffee blends so they can try them out and maybe find a new favorite.

Tea Tumbler

There are tons of travel mugs out there for coffee, but this tumbler is perfect for any coworkers who prefer tea, since it has a built-in infuser.

Hot Chocolate Kit

Hot chocolate is a very festive thing to gift during this time of year. This kit includes everything your coworker and their family would need to enjoy a delicious hot beverage while watching their favorite holiday movies.

Note Pad

If you’re looking for something fun and simple that your coworkers can actually use on a daily basis, these notepads could be the perfect fit.

Personalized Pen

If you want to really personalize a gift that’s useful for coworkers, consider a pen with their name or a fun saying on it.

Planner

A planner can also be a very practical gift idea for work. This one comes in a variety of colors so you can choose their favorite.

Briefcase

If you’re looking for a bigger item for a gift exchange or someone you’re pretty close to, a briefcase or computer bag is a very practical option.

Business Card Holder

Give your coworkers a perfect place to store their contacts with a business card holder in their favorite color. This Pantone version may be especially relevant for designers or anyone in a visual field.

Coffee Table Book

If you’re looking for funny Christmas gifts for coworkers, a coffee table book with fun images can serve as the perfect lighthearted gift. This one includes funny underwater images of dogs, so it’s a great choice for any animal lovers in your office.

Scarf

A scarf is a very practical winter gift that can work for pretty much everyone in your office.

Doormat

For coworkers with a fun sense of humor and/or a home that could use a new welcome mat, consider one with a funny saying on it.

Potted Plant

A potted plant can be the perfect way to make an office feel more home-like. This pothos plant is fairly versatile and easy to care for.

Photo Album

If you have a coworker who recently went on a trip or just loves to chronicle their memories, consider getting them a simple photo album.

Desktop Frame

For those needing small christmas gifts for coworkers, you could help them display their favorite memories in a simple desktop photo frame.

Mouse Pad

If your coworker has a sense of humor and could use a new mouse pad for their office, this Grumpy Cat product could be perfect.

Neck Pillow

For any coworkers who travel regularly, this travel pillow could help them stay comfortable during long trips.

Personalized Beer Mug

If you need a gift for a coworker who enjoys beer, you can have this glass mug personalized with their name or a fun saying.

Wine Accessories

This wine bottle accessory kit contains everything your coworker needs to host wine tasting nights or just enjoy a drink at home.

Candle Set

If you’re looking for inexpensive gifts for coworkers, this set of scented candles is perfect for coworkers to use at the office or their home.

Funny Sign

If you have a coworker who’s especially sarcastic, then a funny sign like this could be a great addition to their desk or office.

Coasters

Coasters are always a useful gift. And you can find fun and festive images to make them really unique for your coworkers.