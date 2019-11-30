E-Commerce Day in California Will Help You Start Selling Online

If you are looking to launch, buy or grow an E-Commerce business, E-Commerce Day is for you.
The event has tracks specifically designed to teach you what you need to learn based on where you are in your E-Commerce journey. This includes startup, growth and agency.
Each track will cover sales and marketing, operations and financial with industry leaders using breakouts and presentations in the PechaKucha format.
In addition to real-world examples from entrepreneurs, you will also learn from the head of Google’s E-Commerce and the manager of Shopify’s education program. They will be two of the more than 30 experts from Brex, Privy, Postscript and other companies.
Some of the tracks include Marketing Your E-Commerce Business and Start Selling with Shopify.
Considering E-Commerce is replacing how most people do their shopping, this event is a must for business owners who want to learn the in and out of digital commerce.
E-Commerce Day is going to be held on February 4, 2020 in Marina del Rey, California.
Click the red button and reserve your free spot before it is taken.
Events, Contests and Awards
- 4th Annual Blockchain Opportunity Summit 2019
December 10, 2019, New York, NY
- Pitch Deck Summit
December 11, 2019, Austin, Texas
- IoT Forum on Smart Home
December 12, 2019, Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Millionaire Mastermind Entrepreneur Summit
December 16, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.
- Chief Data And Analytics Officers, Financial Services
February 04, 2020, New York, NY
- E-Commerce Day LA
February 04, 2020, Marina del Rey, Calif.
- The Responsible Business Summit New York 2020
March 16, 2020, Brooklyn, NY
- National Small Business Week
May 03, 2020, Online
- TECHSPO New York 2020
May 07, 2020, New York City, NY
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contests and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: E-Commerce DayMore in: Ecommerce