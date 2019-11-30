E-Commerce Day in California Will Help You Start Selling Online

If you are looking to launch, buy or grow an E-Commerce business, E-Commerce Day is for you.

The event has tracks specifically designed to teach you what you need to learn based on where you are in your E-Commerce journey. This includes startup, growth and agency.

Each track will cover sales and marketing, operations and financial with industry leaders using breakouts and presentations in the PechaKucha format.

In addition to real-world examples from entrepreneurs, you will also learn from the head of Google’s E-Commerce and the manager of Shopify’s education program. They will be two of the more than 30 experts from Brex, Privy, Postscript and other companies.

Some of the tracks include Marketing Your E-Commerce Business and Start Selling with Shopify.

Considering E-Commerce is replacing how most people do their shopping, this event is a must for business owners who want to learn the in and out of digital commerce.

E-Commerce Day is going to be held on February 4, 2020 in Marina del Rey, California.

Click the red button and reserve your free spot before it is taken.

Register Now

Events, Contests and Awards

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contests and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.