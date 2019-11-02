Funders Forum Conference Slated for November

Funding is the one challenge small business owners face before and during their entrepreneurial journey.
In order to address this particular issue, the small business finance industry has organized a first of its kind event.
According to organizers, it will bring together funders, industry thought-leaders, and policymakers. They will be discussing innovative financial technologies, best practices, and advocacy.
The information is going to be delivered firsthand from policymakers and regulators, and how Washington impacts small business funders.
Top CEOs, strategists, entrepreneurs, politicians and analysts will be headlining the event. This includes U.S. Senator Mike Crap of Idaho; Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection; Christian Warner is the Director of Domestic Policy & Corporate Social Responsibility at Kabbage and others.
The Funders Forum Conference is going to be held on November 12-13, 2019 in Washington D.C.
