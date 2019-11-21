Green, Charitable, and Other Holiday Gifts for a Cause

Your holiday business gifts can send a message to your clients, employees, and partners. As a result, it’s important to carefully consider what that message is. If you want to run an eco friendly or socially conscious organization, you might consider eco friendly gift ideas. Or consider gifts for a cause that give back in some way.

There are so many different ways you can go about this. For example, choose sustainable materials or make donations in someone’s name. You can even opt for eco friendly gift wrapping.

These holiday charitable, green, and gifts for a cause will brighten the day of their recipients and make you feel good, too.

Gifts for a Cause

Solar Lantern

Help your coworkers, clients, or partners illuminate their spaces without using traditional electricity. These solar lanterns provide a stylish and eco friendly solution.

Reusable Mugs

Eco friendly gift ideas can also be practical. A reusable mug can help team members avoid using tons of styrofoam and paper disposable cups throughout the year.

Water Bottle

Similarly, a reusable water bottle can help your coworkers and clients cut back on single use plastic throughout the year. Pair it with some eco friendly gift wrapping to really get the message across.

Stainless Steel Straws

Single use straws have gotten a lot of negative attention in recent years. If you have a coworker or partner who just can’t kick their iced coffee addiction, these stainless straws can be the perfect eco friendly gift.

Meal Prep Containers

Constant takeout for lunch can be another source of excessive waste at the office. Curb it with eco friendly glass and bamboo meal prep containers that team members can use to pack their lunches each day.

Reusable Bags

Reusable bags like this one from Baggu offer tons of versatility, along with eco friendly functionality, since they reduce the need for disposable paper and plastic.

Fair Trade Coffee

Fair trade coffee brands ensure that the people who produce the beans are treated and compensated fairly. If you’re going to purchase coffee gift baskets for team members or clients this season, look for a brand that offers fair trade products.

Starling Candle

For each Starling candle you purchase, the company donates money to put up solar power systems in communities in need throughout the world.

Charity Pot

From Lush, this natural lotion provides a beautiful scent, while also donating all of the profits to grassroots organizations around the world.

Recycled Pack

For the travelers on your list, this backpack is made of recycled materials and offers options for carrying laptops and everyday goods.

Desktop Recycling Bin

Help your team members sort recyclables right at their desk with this wooden bin that’s perfect for junk mail or small items.

Seaglass Necklace

Support cleaning up the ocean while also purchasing a beautiful and stylish piece of jewelry for anyone on your list who would appreciate this type of product.

Plant Based Top

Instead of purchasing items made from raw materials that may create a lot of waste, consider this top that’s made from plant based and recycled materials.

Grow Kits

Help the people on your list grow their own food and herbs by purchasing these small, eco-friendly grow kits.

Bloom and Give Scarf

If you want to purchase unique gifts that give back, the stylish textile scarves from Bloom and Give contribute to education for girls around the world with each purchase.

Sustainable Phone Case

For an eco friendly Christmas gift that is super practical, consider a phone case that’s made of sustainable or recycled materials.

Live Green Book

If you want to give eco friendly Christmas gifts that give your team members helpful tips for living more sustainably, consider a book like this one.

Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

Cookies for Kids’ Cancer offers cookies with natural ingredients that raise money to develop improved treatments for childhood cancer.

Hand in Hand Soap

If you’re looking for gifts that give back, Hand in Hand Soap offers sustainably produced bar soap in with various scents. And when you purchase, the company donates a bar of soap and a month of clean water to a child in need.

Charitable Event Tickets

For clients or partners who you want to really impress this holiday season, find a charitable gala, fundraiser, or event in your area and get them tickets as a gift.

Local Products

Locally made products are often produced sustainably, and they don’t have to travel as far after production is complete. The specific items you purchase may vary depending on your area. But think about what local specialties are available near you to find eco friendly Christmas gifts for everyone on your list.

Artisan Products

You could also opt for items that were created by independent artisans around the world. These artisans often use sustainable materials and methods. And your purchase may support local economies in need.

Adopt a Family

A lot of local organizations and religious groups offer adopt-a-family programs throughout the holidays. You can have your team purchase gifts for those in need instead of a gift exchange, or adopt a child to give gifts to in someone’s name, instead of giving them tangible items.

Adopt an Animal

The World Wildlife Fund gives people the opportunity to adopt an animal for yourself or as a gift. You even receive a stuffed animal and regular updates on endangered species in exchange.

Plant Trees

For the environmentally conscious clients or colleagues on your list, you can have trees planted in their name through the Arbor Day Foundation.