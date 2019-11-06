25 Best Business Gifts for Under $10

This holiday season, lots of small business owners will need some small gifts for employees, colleagues or clients. It’s not always in the budget to purchase expensive items for each person. So you may need some inexpensive gifts to fill out your shopping list.

Great things come in small packages. These 25 best business gifts under 10 dollars won’t break the bank and will let you spread some holiday joy.

Business Gifts Under $10

Marble Ceramic Mug

Mugs are some of the best gifts under 10 dollars that work for everyone from coworkers to clients. This marble design is a stylish and practical option.

2020 Mini Wall Calendar

Give your team members some organization tools and motivation throughout 2020 with an inspirational calendar. This one includes quotes from “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

Hello Paperweight

This stylish paperweight is the perfect desk ornament for anyone on your team or any B2B clients you have that could use a simple decoration for their workspace.

Geode Glass Coasters

These glass coasters are some of the best Christmas gifts under 10 dollars that can work for both business and non-business settings. They’re made to look like natural geodes.

Glass Terrarium

For the plant lover on your list, this terrarium is a very simple and stylish place to grow small succulents or air plants. It can also serve as a unique desk decoration for coworkers.

Laptop Sticker

A funny laptop sticker can be a cute gift or an addition to a larger item for a coworker or team member with a good sense of humor.

Java Sok

For that person in the office with the iced coffee habit, get them this reusable drink sleeve to insulate their beverage and keep their hands from getting cold.

Patterned Flannel Scarf

A simple scarf is a very practical gift for any business associate located in a cold climate. There are plenty of styles and patterns to choose from, including this warm, plaid, flannel product.

Tech Touch Gloves

Many of today’s business professionals need to stay connected to their devices even when it’s cold outside. These winter gloves are made specifically to work with touch screens.

Beanie Hat

Hats are also incredibly popular for winter. Choose a color and style that your coworkers or employees love. Or you could even match the combination to that of their favorite sports teams.

English Tea Shop Ornament

Have any tea lovers on your gift list? This set includes several different flavors arranged in decorative ornament containers.

Reusable Tote Bag

Your employees or business associates can use a tote bag like this for work items, grocery shopping or everyday use. You could even purchase an inexpensive bag and then fill it with fun extras.

Wallet Clutch

A simple wallet or clutch is a perfect practical gift, especially for those who travel and need convenient ways to store valuables in small containers.

Photo Mouse Pad

If you want to get a truly personalized gift for people on your team without spending a ton, order a mouse pad for their desk and have a favorite photo printed on it.

Sleep Mask

A sleep mask is the perfect gift for any of your team members who travel a lot or who could use some self care and relaxation.

Photo Frame

Help your team members decorate their office space with a simple photo frame. You can even throw a few team photos in it to personalize it more.

Sketch Pad

If you have any artistic colleagues, this sketch pad could be the perfect gift. It’s also inexpensive enough that you could also pair it with some nice drawing pencils.

Insulated Lunch Bag

For those team members who love to bring their lunch to work, insulated lunch bags can be some of the best and most practical Christmas gifts under 10 dollars.

Socks

Socks can always make for very festive Christmas gifts under 10 dollars. You can choose from tons of different styles and even include some funny ones for those with a sense of humor.

Scented Candle

Scented candles are usually crowd pleasing options. You can find tons of different scents and styles, so there’s something for your entire team.

Bath Bombs

Bath bombs are perfect Christmas gifts under 10 dollars for those who could use a little self care. They come in tons of different scents and styles as well.

Silicone Pint Glasses

These silicone pint glasses provide a new way for people to enjoy beer or their favorite cold beverages. They’re environmentally friendly, unbreakable, insulated and easy to hold.

Wine Sign

Have any wine lovers on your gift list? This simple wood sign showcases some wines from around the world and could make the perfect kitchen or home decoration.

Mini Zen Garden

Zen gardens can be incredibly relaxing. And this one easily fits on a desk, making it perfect for any colleague who could use a little stress relief.

Zodiac Ring Dish

A ring dish is a very practical gift that your colleagues can put on their desk or use at home. This one includes zodiac constellations, so you can personalize it to each person’s sign.