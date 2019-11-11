25 Business Gifts for Under $100

Purchasing luxury gifts can help you show employees, colleagues and top clients just how much they mean to your business. There are a ton of options out there for unique and useful items that could appeal to those who are really essential to your operations.

Ready to buy something this holiday season for someone special to your small business? Check out this list of 25 business gifts under 100 dollars.

Business Gifts Under $100

Briefcase

Watch

A nice briefcase is essential for any office professional. So this can be a perfect gift for any employee or B2B client.

Sunglasses

watch is a classic luxury gift for both men and women. This product offers a style that goes with pretty much everything, while still looking very upscale.

Wreath

It might not be the sunniest season, but these stylish sunglasses could really come in handy for your coworkers or associates when summer rolls back around.

Bowl

Wreaths are very popular during the holiday season. But this one can actually work throughout other parts of the year as well.

Vinebox

A nice centerpiece bowl like this one can work for a person who loves to entertain or someone who could just use some extra containers around their home or office.

Beer Brewing Kit

For the wine lovers on your holiday gift list, Vinebox offers a selection of wines in a single shipment so the recipient can enjoy a nice wine tasting.

Kindle

If there’s anyone at your company who has expressed interest in home brewing, this kit could be the perfect way for them to get started.

Fire TV

EReaders have been around for awhile now. But some people on your list may need a new version or want to upgrade for an upcoming trip.

Programmable Thermostat

For the binge watchers on your list, the Fire TV stick gives them an easy way to stay connected to their favorite streaming services from anywhere.

Pet Monitor Camera

A programmable thermostat gives people the ability to save money and help the environment. This product could be the perfect gift for your eco conscious team members.

Google Home

For your coworkers or team members who have pets at home, this pet camera gives them an easy way to keep an eye on things or even communicate with their animals from afar.

Record Player

Smart speakers are gaining a ton of popularity. If you have any coworkers who you think could benefit from some extra automation around their home or office, Google Home is a perfect solution.

Instant Pot

Do you have anyone on your list who loves to listen to classic vinyl? This record player could be the perfect addition to their home or office.

Mini Photo Printer

The Instant Pot is a pressure cooker that can really come in handy for home cooks who are short on time.

Fan

Help your coworkers print out their favorite images and memories right at their desk with this small photo printer

Keurig

Sometimes, the best gifts under 100 dollars are the most practical ones. This tower fan delivers tons of performance and even includes a remote control.

Espresso

Keurig coffee makers are perfect for those who want to make a quick cup of coffee at their desks. This version is compact enough to easily fit at a small workstation.

Coat

You could also get a bit more fancy with a fully functioning espresso maker for your coworkers who like to enjoy more involved coffee drinks.

Mirrors

coat can be an incredibly practical but still fun holiday gift idea. To make it an even more special gift, add on some accessories like a hat, scarf and gloves.

Tool Set

This set of mirrors would be perfect for your coworkers or associates who really value this type of style.

Massage Chair

If you have a team member who recently moved into a new home or know someone who is particularly handy, this tool set can make for a special gift.

Desk Riser Workstation

This chair massager can fit over an office or home chair to help any of your business associates who need some extra self care on a daily basis.

Personalized Map

Standing or adjustable desks are becoming increasingly popular. This workstation allows your team members to choose the height where they want to work and even change it throughout the day.

Hanging File Box

map is the perfect luxury gift for any travelers on your list. You can personalize this one with the recipient’s family name.

For any of your team members or business clients who could use some extra organization or office supplies, this file box is a professional and stylish way to go.