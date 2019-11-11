25 Business Gifts for Under $100

Purchasing luxury gifts can help you show employees, colleagues and top clients just how much they mean to your business. There are a ton of options out there for unique and useful items that could appeal to those who are really essential to your operations.
Ready to buy something this holiday season for someone special to your small business? Check out this list of 25 business gifts under 100 dollars.
Business Gifts Under $100
Briefcase
image: herschel
A nice briefcase
is essential for any office professional. So this can be a perfect gift for any employee or B2B client.
Watch
image: skagen
A watch
is a classic luxury gift for both men and women. This product offers a style that goes with pretty much everything, while still looking very upscale.
Sunglasses
image: jcrew
It might not be the sunniest season, but these stylish sunglasses
could really come in handy for your coworkers or associates when summer rolls back around.
Wreath
image: westelmWreaths
are very popular during the holiday season. But this one can actually work throughout other parts of the year as well.
Bowl
image: crateandbarrel
A nice centerpiece
bowl like this one can work for a person who loves to entertain or someone who could just use some extra containers around their home or office.
Vinebox
image: getvinebox
For the wine lovers on your holiday gift list, Vinebox
offers a selection of wines in a single shipment so the recipient can enjoy a nice wine tasting.
Beer Brewing Kit
image: cabelas
If there’s anyone at your company who has expressed interest in home brewing, this kit
could be the perfect way for them to get started.
Kindle
image: amazonEReaders
have been around for awhile now. But some people on your list may need a new version or want to upgrade for an upcoming trip.
Fire TV
image: amazon
For the binge watchers on your list, the Fire TV stick
gives them an easy way to stay connected to their favorite streaming services from anywhere.
Programmable Thermostat
image: consumersenergystore
A programmable thermostat
gives people the ability to save money and help the environment. This product could be the perfect gift for your eco conscious team members.
Pet Monitor Camera
image: chewy.
For your coworkers or team members who have pets at home, this pet camera
gives them an easy way to keep an eye on things or even communicate with their animals from afar.
Google Home
image: walmart
Smart speakers are gaining a ton of popularity. If you have any coworkers who you think could benefit from some extra automation around their home or office, Google Home
is a perfect solution.
Record Player
image: westelm
Do you have anyone on your list who loves to listen to classic vinyl? This record player
could be the perfect addition to their home or office.
Instant Pot
image: walmart
The Instant Pot
is a pressure cooker that can really come in handy for home cooks who are short on time.
Mini Photo Printer
image: bestbuy
Help your coworkers print out their favorite images and memories right at their desk with this small photo printer
.
Fan
image: bedbathandbeyond
Sometimes, the best gifts under 100 dollars are the most practical ones. This tower fan
delivers tons of performance and even includes a remote control.
Keurig
image: Surefire LocalKeurig
coffee makers are perfect for those who want to make a quick cup of coffee at their desks. This version is compact enough to easily fit at a small workstation.
Espresso
image: williams-sonoma
You could also get a bit more fancy with a fully functioning espresso maker
for your coworkers who like to enjoy more involved coffee drinks.
Coat
image: amazon
A coat
can be an incredibly practical but still fun holiday gift idea. To make it an even more special gift, add on some accessories like a hat, scarf and gloves.
Mirrors
image: westelm
This set of mirrors
would be perfect for your coworkers or associates who really value this type of style.
Tool Set
image: uline
If you have a team member who recently moved into a new home or know someone who is particularly handy, this tool set
can make for a special gift.
Massage Chair
image: walmart
This chair massager
can fit over an office or home chair to help any of your business associates who need some extra self care on a daily basis.
Desk Riser Workstation
image: amazon
Standing or adjustable desks are becoming increasingly popular. This workstation
allows your team members to choose the height where they want to work and even change it throughout the day.
Personalized Map
image: personalizationmall
A map
is the perfect luxury gift for any travelers on your list. You can personalize this one with the recipient’s family name.
Hanging File Box
image: crateandbarrel
For any of your team members or business clients who could use some extra organization or office supplies, this file box
is a professional and stylish way to go.
Image: Depositphotos.com
