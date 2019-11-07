25 Best Business Gifts for Under $25

Business gifts can help you show appreciation for the people who have helped your business all year long. And you don’t need to have a huge budget to purchase quality gifts for your team, your business partners or your clients this holiday season.

It’s time to start thinking about business gifts for the holidays. Here are 25 of the best business gifts under 25 dollars to get you started.

Business Gifts Under $25

Pour Over Coffee Maker

For all the coffee lovers on your gift list, this pour over coffee maker gives them a simple and inexpensive way to enjoy their morning coffee at home or at work.

USB Charger

Help your employees or business associates charge their devices while they’re out and about by purchasing this USB travel charger.

Laptop Protective Case

If your team members or B2B clients use a laptop for work, then a protective sleeve can be one of the best gifts for 25 dollars you can get.

Throw

A throw blanket can be a very crowd pleasing option for those looking for inexpensive gifts. They come in a ton of colors and styles, so you can even get one for every member of a small team.

Metal Sign

This decorative metal sign can be the perfect home or office decor for members of your team, colleagues, or even clients.

Dog Leash

For those on your business gifts list who have dogs, this leash provides a simple and stylish way for them to go on walks or other fun outings.

Plant Pots

These small, glazed pots are perfect for displaying succulents or other plants in the home or office. They’re also hand painted and glazed. So they could serve as Christmas gifts under 25 dollars for people who deserve something a little special.

Drink Sleeves

If you need a funny little gift for colleagues, these drink sleeves make a simple can look a bit more fancy.

Holly Berry Wine Glasses

For the wine lovers on your gift list, these festive wine glasses can be some of the best gifts under 25 dollars. They’re also perfect for holiday parties.

Cutting Board

For the foodies or home cooks on your gift list, this practical non-slip cutting board is an affordable and practical gift option.

Cocktail Shaker

This brass cocktail shaker is part of a stylish set that any of your business associates should appreciate, especially if they entertain regularly or enjoy hand crafted drinks.

Photo Album

Customize this photo album with images of your team or a special event to offer as Christmas gifts under $25 to members of your whole team.

The Five-Minute Journal

This journal is meant to help people express gratitude and write down their thoughts on a daily basis. Offer them to members of your team or anyone interested in self improvement.

Backpack

For members of your team or anyone on your list who travels regularly, this lightweight backpack can serve as the perfect practical and inexpensive gifts.

Travel Pillow

Another practical gift for travelers, this neck pillow comes equipped with memory foam, ear plugs and a sleep mask.

Throw Throw Burrito

This board game is an inexpensive gift that you can get for your fun loving coworkers or any of your partners who entertain regularly.

Hand Cream Set

Hand cream is useful for pretty much everyone. This set provides a variety of options that are both practical and luxurious.

Rechargeable Desk Lamp

This desk lamp is one of the best gifts under 25 dollars because it’s both stylish and practical. It even has a battery station for recharging a cell phone.

Desk Organizer

Another practical gift option, this desk organizer gives your team members a simple and stylish way to decorate their desks and keep all of their supplies easily accessible.

Throw Pillow

A throw pillow can be the perfect decoration for a home or a large office. This one even includes a cute saying to make it even more noteworthy.

Water Bottle

Help your team members or pretty much anyone on your list stay hydrated without wasting plastic with a reusable water bottle.

Meal Prep Containers

These glass meal prep containers are perfect for your colleagues who like to bring their own lunches to work and need a simple way to stay organized and healthy.

Vase

This hand dipped vase is the perfect desk or home accessory for any of your business associates who appreciate unique and modern style.

Blue Light Glasses

Computers and smartphones emit blue light that can sometimes lead to sleep issues and other health concerns. These glasses can help your team block these rays while they work so they can reduce stress and sleep easier.

Bluetooth Speaker

A bluetooth speaker like this one can help your business associates enjoy their favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks in their offices or at home.