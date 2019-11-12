25 Business Gifts for Under $50

Every business owner or professional has a different budget for their holiday gifts. However, 50 dollars is a fairly common standard for workplace gift exchanges or the tokens sent to team members or important clients.

It’s time to start thinking about business gifts for the holidays. Here are 25 of the best business gifts under 50 dollars to get you started.

Business Gifts Under $50

Personalized Pen Set

Leather Journal

This pen comes with a customizable case. So you can have the recipient’s name or a fun saying added in order to really personalize it.

Coffee Table Book

A leather journal can also work on its own or with a nice pen for any of your business associates who like to write down their thoughts or plans.

Bookends

Coffee table books can be the perfect business gifts under 50 dollars, since there are so many new options every year. This one is perfect for anyone with an interest in arts and culture.

Nutcracker

For any of your coworkers or associates who have extensive libraries, these stone bookends provide a stylish and practical addition.

Tea Set

A simple piece of Christmas decor like a nutcracker can be a festive option for those looking for Christmas gifts under 50 dollars. You can even choose a favorite character to personalize the gift even more.

French Press

If you have a coworker or associate who loves tea, then this decorative tea set could be the perfect option.

Bar Tools

French press is a very luxurious way to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Get this porcelain black model for your team members who love to make lots of coffee at their desk or in the office kitchen.

Kitchen Canisters

Who’s the best bartender at your office parties? Get them this set of stainless bar tools so they can really upgrade their home bar.

Chocolate Sushi

If you’re looking for moderately priced gifts for someone who loves cooking or baking, these canisters can be a stylish yet practical option.

Birth Month Flower Kit

For those coworkers who have a sweet tooth, this chocolate sushi set is a really unique and fun way to get them some chocolates

Space Heater

Each month has a specific flower that correlates with it, just like birthstones and zodiac signs. These kits give people an easy way to grow their own. And it gives you a simple way to personalize a fun and unique gift idea.

Essential Oil Diffuser

Everyone knows that person who always seems to be cold. This space heater is a moderately priced option that they can use at work or at home.

Tea Light Centerpiece

Essential oils can help people sleep better, gain more energy or reduce stress. This diffuser provides an affordable option for enjoying them.

Serving Tray

If you know someone who could use a unique decor piece or if you just want to get something stylish for your coworkers, consider this tea light centerpiece

Subscription Box

A simple wood serving tray can be the perfect gift for anyone on your list who loves to entertain. It can also work as a catch-all for mail or desk accessories.

Desk Plate

For those looking for truly unique Christmas gifts under $50, there are plenty of interesting subscription boxes to consider. The Harry and David Discovery box is the perfect option for foodies or those who love to entertain.

Framed Quote

Do any of your coworkers need a name plate for their desks? This one also has a spot for holding pens, business cards or other office supplies.

Cork Board

A piece of art or even a simple quote can be a really beautiful and personal gift. This one could work for a coworker or team member’s home.

Doormat

For team members or business clients who could use a way to display things in their office or remembering important items, this cork board could be a very practical gift.

Seat Cushion

Doormats are practical home gifts. But they can also be fun and festive, like this one with skating holiday bears.

Zodiac Necklace

If any of your coworkers have back pain or could use some extra support while they sit at their desks all day, this ergonomic cushion set may be able to help.

Basket

For anyone on your gift list who might appreciate some jewelry, this necklace displays specific zodiac signs. So you can personalize it to each person on your team.

Alarm Clock

Large baskets can serve as the base for moderately priced gifts, or it can serve as the gift itself. This one can work as a clothes basket, an organization tool or even a container for craft supplies.

Ornament Set

With more and more people trying to unplug from their phones at night and in the morning, a traditional alarm clock can come in handy again.

For a moderately priced gifts that are fun and festive but can also work for many different people, consider purchasing a set of nice ornaments