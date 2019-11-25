25 Holiday Gift Basket Ideas for Businesses

Holiday gift baskets offer the perfect way to show clients, partners, or team members how much they mean to your business. As a result, you’ll find tons of different options available. So you can easily find gifts that are personal to each person on your list.

For example, baskets with meats, cheeses, wines and more are all available. Check out our top choices for the best holiday gift basket ideas to give to folks on your list this year.

Holiday Gift Basket Ideas

Signature Beef Sampler

Provide your clients or coworkers with some fun snacks or appetizers for their holiday gatherings this season with a box that includes beef, cheese, and crackers.

Steak Sampler Gift Box

This steak sampler includes six steaks in various cuts that are boxed up and ready to be prepared for a delicious meal.

Cheese Assortment

Cheese can be the perfect host gift or addition for gift baskets for those who love to entertain. This assortment includes several varieties and crackers.

Season Pleaser

If you want to give people a little bit of everything, this festive gift assortment has tons of cheese, meat, snacks, and spreads to enjoy.

Wine and Cheese Basket

Give your clients or partners a well rounded gift basket by purchasing one that’s full of both wine and cheese.

Toast of California Wine Basket

For the wine enthusiast on your list, this wine gift basket includes two California wines, along with snacks like chocolate and popcorn.

12 Nights of Wine

This wine gift basket includes 12 different varieties instead of supplementing with snacks, so it serves as kind of a wine Advent calendar.

Beer Gift Basket

If you’re looking for a manly gift basket, this one includes several varieties of beer, along with snacks like peanuts and popcorn.

Moscow Mule Gift Crate

Give your team members or clients an easy way to enjoy some cocktails with this gift crate that includes everything they need for Moscow mules.

Bourbon Gift Set

For the bourbon fan in your office, this gift box had a few different varieties for them to try.

Hard Seltzer Gift Bucket

Hard seltzer is also gaining a lot of popularity right now, so some people in your office might appreciate this bucket full of different flavors.

Luxury Chocolate Gift Box

This box is full of chocolate bars and other delicious treats in high end packaging, perfect for those looking for holiday gift baskets for clients or anyone you’re trying to impress this holiday season.

Cocktails and Caviar Chocolate Gift Box

If you want to give a gift box full of chocolates or sweets for a client or colleague but still want it to look a little fancy, consider these chocolates shaped like cocktails and caviar.

Caramel Apple Holiday Gift Basket

If you’re looking for something a little outside the norm for your holiday gift baskets, this option contains caramel apples and tons of fun chocolatey toppings.

Gluten Free Gift Basket

If anyone on your list is gluten free, this gift basket offers a variety of snack items that don’t include gluten.

Coffee and Chocolates Gift Basket

For the coffee lovers on your list, this gift basket is full of coffee along with some delicious chocolates.

Starbucks Basket

You could also opt for a gift basket that’s full of just Starbucks favorites so they can find new favorites to enjoy on their daily coffee run.

Tea Tasting Crate

For the tea fans in your office, this crate has tons of different varieties for them to try throughout the entire year.

Organic Gourmet Fruit Box

If you’re looking for something for health conscious clients or colleagues, this gift basket is full of organic fruit and nuts.

Rub and Grilling Salt Set

For your coworkers who love to grill or cook exciting new meat dishes, this set of dry rubs and seasonings could be the perfect addition to their pantry.

Holiday Baking Gift Crate

If you have any coworkers or colleagues who love to bake, this gift crate includes everything they need to make some delicious holiday desserts.

Breakfast Batter Bowl Gift

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So this gift basket could be perfect for those who love making delicious breakfasts at home.

Day at the Spa Gift Basket

Want to give your clients or team members a luxurious gift basket? This one includes sparkling wine and tons of spa gear.

Golf Gift Basket

Shopping for the golf enthusiasts on your list? This gift basket comes with a golf cooler. And it includes plenty of snacks to enjoy during a day on the course.

St. Jude Gift Crate

Look for holiday gift baskets for clients that also give back in some way. For example, this one includes some nice items but also contributes to St. Jude’s children’s hospital.