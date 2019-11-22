Increase Your Holiday Sales With 8 Tips From Yahoo's E-Commerce Ninja

Selling online is not easy, it’s hard work. However, thousands of businesses, every day are finding success in selling online. One of the leaders in helping businesses sell online is Yahoo Small Business and I just had a powerful discussion with Maria Melo, of Yahoo Small Business about how to increase holiday sales, this holiday season.

Listen to our interview or check out her quick tips for success with holiday sales below.

Keep content fresh.

Leverage the power of social media to add vibrancy and enable engagement to your brand. People don’t want to view your website or social media and see that the last update was a year ago. If they’re shopping for holiday sales they want to feel they can trust your brand. Keep things looking fresh. You can schedule social posts and prepare great content to share with your community. As you look to leverage social media, remember Frequency, Relevancy, Engagement, Analytics. FREA.

Email marketing works

The power of email marketing is that you reach people directly in their in-boxes which many people still check on a regular basis and rely on. The key to email marketing is to segment your list and send the right message, to the right person at the right time. You should increase your emails, to a segmented list, to increase holiday sales.

Shopping cart abandonment

Reach out to customers who have abandoned your shopping cart, for one reason or another. Maybe they got distracted. Maybe their computer crashed. If you have customers who have products in their shopping cart, but have not yet bought, nudge them to complete the purchase. Maybe give them a discount, free shipping, or some other incentive.

Website popups

Website popups are a great way to capture someone’s attention before they leave your website. It’s like a final “hey before you go…”

Yahoo Small Business

Yahoo Small Business provides a domain name, ecommerce platform, local directory listing and more for businesses.

Get Help

It’s hard to grow your business by yourself. Get help. That help could be with a service, such as Yahoo Small Business it could be in hiring a freelancer or other ways.

Advertising

Online advertising is so important. However, it does have some complexities, so get expert help in how to properly setup your campaigns, measure your analytics and more.

Trends vs Gaps in the market

While so many of us focus on the trends in the market, which is good to do, also look at the gaps in the market. What are the things your customers are asking for that you’re not providing to them.

Yep, in the “holiday shopping season” is here and there’s a lot of things you can do to increase sales to your business and take it to the next level.

Focus on your customers.

Ask for customer referrals.

Use social media to get the attention of your customers.

Use email marketing to reach out and connect with customers and potential customers.

Have amazing customer service and a great customer experience.

